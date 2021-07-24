We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Australia
  5. MB Apartment / Bokey Grant

MB Apartment / Bokey Grant

Save this project
MB Apartment / Bokey Grant

© Clinton Weaver© Clinton Weaver© Clinton Weaver© Clinton Weaver+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartment Interiors
Sydney, Australia
  • Architects: Bokey Grant
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  86
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Clinton Weaver
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Clinton Weaver
© Clinton Weaver

Text description provided by the architects. MB apartment within the 1960’s blonde brick complex is named after clients Mary and Ben. It belonged to their grandmother who had survived WW2 Germany and relocated to Australia, purchasing this unit as an investment property which was rented and unmaintained for 35 years. The clients inherited it and wanted to modify it into their first home.

Save this picture!
© Clinton Weaver
© Clinton Weaver
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Clinton Weaver
© Clinton Weaver

The new work aspired to transform the existing logic of the apartment with a series of small surgical interventions completely reimagining spatial experience on a tight budget. The original unit had a quality of feeling like space carved out mass, the brutal yellow brick form. The new interventions are an extension of this idea, further carving and honing the space giving them solidity and a calm sense of enclosure. The period of the existing complex is drawn from, the textured ceiling is continued down to a datum bulkhead celebrating the threshold between spaces. The selection of materials like the terrazzo and brown marble & blackout timber throughout.

Save this picture!
© Clinton Weaver
© Clinton Weaver

The existing two-bedroom plan suffered from an oversized south-facing kitchen with no connection to the main living space or its harbour views. It had no sense of arrival at its entry and the perimeter ceilings had structural bulkheads from the apartment above which confused the logic of the spaces. 

Save this picture!
© Clinton Weaver
© Clinton Weaver
Save this picture!
© Clinton Weaver
© Clinton Weaver

While the interventions are small, the impact is transformative for the 86m2 space. This additional carving of space was more efficient and also resulted in the addition of a future second bathroom which in the meantime is used for storage of the clients' huge amount of musical instrument storage. We opened up a small opening upon entry to create a key drop, light & view shaft further into and through the apartment to enhance the sense of space and connection beyond the envelope all helping making space feel larger than its measured size.

Save this picture!
© Clinton Weaver
© Clinton Weaver

Client Ben works long shift work as a specialist and we proposed the sliding wall behind the dining area to be able to close off the bedrooms and bathroom from the main spaces so there can be some additional layers of quiet when sleeping. It also works in reverse when Ben or Mary are practising or recording music.

Save this picture!
© Clinton Weaver
© Clinton Weaver

The introduced bulkheads carry the original ceiling texture making the ceiling hat feel taller than they are but also ensures that transitioning between spaces is a substantial, conscious experience, they also hide slab set downs from poor construction legacy from the original building

Save this picture!
© Clinton Weaver
© Clinton Weaver
Save this picture!
© Clinton Weaver
© Clinton Weaver

The loose brief was to reinvent the space and bring it more into line with the clients' tastes for their first home. The budget was both driving and limiting factor which helped us determine the final delivered scope of works which was beyond what the clients thought possible.

Save this picture!
© Clinton Weaver
© Clinton Weaver

Air conditioning was installed for respiratory sensitive clients in Sydneys pollution. Sustainability was limited to the selection of materials & recycling due to the project's nature, we used Local hardwood flooring, veneers and terrazzo, and energy / water-efficient products. 

Save this picture!
© Clinton Weaver
© Clinton Weaver

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sydney NSW, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bokey Grant
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsAustralia
Cite: "MB Apartment / Bokey Grant" 24 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965417/mb-apartment-bokey-grant> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream