Villa Cardo / Studio Andrew Trotter

Villa Cardo / Studio Andrew Trotter

© Salva Lopez© Salva Lopez© Salva Lopez© Salva Lopez+ 44

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Carovigno, Italy
  • Design:Andrew Trotter
  • Furniture:Marcelo Martinez
  • Floor Plan Area:Michele Martinetti
  • Local Architect (Architecture):Giacomo Cicoria
  • City:Carovigno
  • Country:Italy
Text description provided by the architects. Villa Cardo is a 3 bedroom house designed by Studio Andrew Trotter, who also designed Masseria Moroseta. Like the Masseria, Villa Cardo has been built with local materials and using traditional building methods to ensure that the Pugliese vernacular style shines through, keeping the building light, airy and cool in the summer. 

The property comprises a large living and dining room, a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, composed of a bath, and a double shower. This bedroom has its own veranda, outdoor bath, and private garden with an outdoor shower.

There are a further two bedrooms, one with a double bed and one with two single beds, that can also be used as a small living area. These bedrooms have a shared bathroom.

Downstairs there is a TV room, that can also sleep two people, bathroom and Turkish bath with outdoor shower.

In addition to the main house, there is an old “lamia” country house, that can sleep 2 people with a large bathroom.

Surrounding the pool there is an outdoor kitchen with BBQ and wood-fired oven, dining terrace, outdoor sofa, and sunbeds. On the roof, there is a large terrace with great views of the sea. 

The house is within one hectare of land, filled with olive and almond trees. The sea is 7km away, with the amazing Torre Guaceto Natural Reserve being the closest beach. Carovigno is the closest town, and Ostuni is only 15 minutes drive. Villa Cardo is only 15 minutes from Brindisi airport and 1 hour from Bari Airport.

Cite: "Villa Cardo / Studio Andrew Trotter" 21 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965388/villa-cardo-studio-andrew-trotter> ISSN 0719-8884

