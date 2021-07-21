PAMS Healthcare Hub, Newman / Kaunitz Yeung Architecture

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. The PAMS Healthcare Hub Newman is the first primary healthcare facility of any type to be constructed in Newman. Newman, 1200km north of Perth (pop 10,000) with a majority Aboriginal population is the main town in the Shire of East Pilbara which is the size of Japan (pop. 15,000). The project services the entire Shire with a focus on the local Martu and Nibali Aboriginal people. For the first time, Aboriginal people will have access to Newman to community-controlled and culturally appropriate health services. The building incorporates the client Puntukurnu Aboriginal Medical Service (PAMS) head office which services the remote communities of Kunawaraji, Punmu, Parnngurr, and Jigalong up to 800km from Newman.

The project required a best practice regional primary health care facility to be the physical embodiment of the client ethos, placing wellness at the center of the community. Community-focused, connected to country, incorporating culture, and providing high standard care. It incorporates a primary health clinic, PAMS head office, and four chair hemodialysis. The clinic includes general practice, child / maternal health, dental, treatment, and allied health facilities for visiting clinicians from Perth. A key aim was to minimize the large cost and negative mental health impacts of Martu and Niaboli people leaving the country and family for treatment in Perth.

Aboriginal Controlled Community Health Services are important for addressing the significant health and social issues that disproportionately affect Aboriginal people. The primary cause of these issues is discrimination and the loss and destruction of culture and community. This is compounded often by poor infrastructure unable to provide adequate services, limiting presentations and revenue.

The building is predominantly rammed earth, the original building material, abundant, free and sustainable. The earth used for the project came completely from the site, reducing the embodied energy of the building which would have otherwise been clad in manufactured materials transported from Perth 1400km away or concrete. However, its value to the project is much more profound than this. Rammed earth creates a human and intuitive connection to its place. The material is country. It reflects the different light and absorbs the rain just like a country. This is obvious and immediate to everyone but elevated and important for Aboriginal people.

This project is an important component of the strategic plan to expand and reinforce PAMS. It places the community at the center of health delivery whilst providing additional clinical space focused on the acute health issues of the community. The strategic plan is focused on community and inclusion with the aim of increasing presentation rates to improve preventative health. Ultimately increased presentation rates are a key metric of success for the project. Expanded services and the ability to be treated without traveling to Perth are key. The architectural outcome is also imperative. It is required to enable a state-of-the-art facility that is connected to people, country, and culture. In this way, it will support high levels of care whilst being imbued with humanity and embraced by the community. A place for the community to be proud of and welcome in. A place that puts wellness at the center of the community.