We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. House in Ocuilan / Palma

House in Ocuilan / Palma

Save this project
House in Ocuilan / Palma
Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

© Luis Young© Luis Young© Luis Young© Luis Young+ 24

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Mexico
  • Architects: Palma
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  484 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Luis Young
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Echale
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

Text description provided by the architects. Since the 2017 earthquake that struck central Mexico, initiatives such as Reconstruir México emerged, the objective was to achieve a conscious and effective reconstruction of the affected areas. For this, 50 architectural firms were summoned, which would be in charge of working with families in vulnerable situations. The project funded by #LoveArmyMéxico and with the support of different institutions such as Fundación Origen, ¡Échale! a tu Casa, Fideicomiso Fuerza México and PienZa Sostenible would deliver a house to each of the affected families.

Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

At the beginning of the process, the teams visited the assigned families to get to know them and find out the specific needs of each of the family members. In our case, the project would be for Axel, an 8-year-old boy who lived with his grandparents.

Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

The site is a plot owned by Axel’s grandparents, where not only they lived, but also the entire families of his other two daughters. The house for Axel would be built at the rear of the lot, which has a considerable height difference from the front, where the 3 families currently live.

Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young
Save this picture!
Maqueta
Maqueta
Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

Axel’s grandmother, whose daily work consists of cleaning cactus spines, asked us to have some outdoor space that was directly related to the kitchen. Another requirement was to incorporate a third bedroom to accommodate another family member in case of need.

Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

Seeking to maintain a reduced budget, the houses had to be built with the same block donated by the organizations with a 45m2 footage.

Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

To give a feeling of spaciousness to the reduced space, the project is configured by a series of independent walls that, by framing certain visuals along the daily route, provide a depth that goes beyond the built limits. Although the floor plan of the house is simple, a square of 7 meters per side with a small central patio, the use of the aforementioned walls helps to avoid a simple and direct reading of the interior space, giving a surprise character to the proposal.

Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

The 3 bedrooms are arranged at the back of the house and face the lusher side of the plot, while the kitchen and the small central patio, which serves as a workspace for Axel’s grandmother, are placed in front of the project and get privileged views.

Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Palma
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "House in Ocuilan / Palma" [Casa en Ocuilan / Palma] 20 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965348/house-in-ocuilan-palma> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream