Short Sentence Office / Woodo Studio

Recreation area, the floating of the large sliding door achieves spatial flow changes. Image © yuuuunstudio

Offices Interiors • Shanghai, China Architects: Woodo Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 330 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: yuuuunstudio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project HAY Manufacturers:



Lead Architect: Wei Wang

Design Team: Elsie, Jiahong Chen, Yan He

Client: Short Sentence

City: Shanghai

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Woodostudio has created a new office located in Shanghai ANKEN Park for Short Sentence, which is a local independent womenswear design brand. The design concept starts with a "framed garden". The site is surrounded by a green landscape. The desire of the client and designer is to maintain a calm relationship between inside and outside with as little contrast as possible. The result is ultimately a uniform concept, serene and simple use of natural using stable raw materials to create space. The function works cleverly to create an aesthetic feeling.

Modern natural interior spaces built with new art elements, using beige, wood colors, and gray as the main visual tone. The symmetry of the space is established through a range of architectural elements. Soft tones and materials are chosen to enhance realism and comfort. The rough and perfect natural birch plywood materials give the office a homey feel of familiarity, primitive and unpretentious. The core of modern simplicity is restraint.

From the inside out, or from the outside in, the creation of Woodo Studio is always closely related to the horizontal scale, and more importantly the dialogue during the design process. To achieve a predetermined comfortable atmosphere, the designer applied walls and a warm, subtle palette.

A series of custom-made sun panel screens with special designs can be fully opened. Many changes of moving lines and surfaces are designed carefully so that the space has great visual permeability and flexibility from inside to outside.

The whole project adopts a relatively restrained and weakened design, giving way to the functionality of the space and removing the superfluous decoration. Give space back to the interior area and nature. The circulation of the space in circulation is very pleasant and advanced.