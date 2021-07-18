We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Puppeteers House / REDO architects

Puppeteers House / REDO architects

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
Sintra, Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Sintra, an area that is known for its romanticist palaces and gardens as well as its relative proximity to the sea, this project stands within the former Puppeteers’ Quarter. Originally designed as a cooperative typology made up of two houses facing one another and connected by a small courtyard. This project aims to renovate two of the existing buildings while preserving the integrity of
the original typology.

The concept of the design is based on the relationship between two skins; the existing outer skin and the new interior skin, which explores the theme of puppeteers’ scenography.

Ground Floor Plan
This new interior layer is conceived to create spaces with unique character, modeled towards the different living activities like on the set of a stage. The design explores the plasticity and expression of lightweight construction, projecting its geometry onto the floor and ceiling of each space.

The dialogue between the exterior and interior skins generates ‘in-between’ spaces, which are designated complementary uses like back-of-stage areas. The misalignments and overlaps between these two layers are made visible in the windows panels, hand-crafted wooden furniture, the door handles all the way down to the last detail.

The Show Must Go On.
Queen, 1991

REDO architects
