World
Casa Mat / Mutar

Casa Mat / Mutar

© Marcos Guiponi© Marcos Guiponi© Marcos Guiponi© Marcos Guiponi+ 26

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Garzón, Uruguay
  • Architects: Mutar
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marcos Guiponi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Anibal ABBATE, Baldosas La Virgen, Bosch & Cia, Coin vert, Maguinor Maderas, Mileto Piscinas Spa Saunas, Sanitarios Ferrum, Trimble Sketchup
  • Design Team:Natalia Kahanoff, Lucila Ottolenghi, Luciana Casoy
  • Construction Management:Pedro Luro
  • Collaborator:Marina Di Fonzo
  • City:Garzón
  • Country:Uruguay
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

Text description provided by the architects. Orientation-Territory. The house is located on a flat plot with an open and lush landscape. It is located so that its widest view is in front of a pre-existing natural water reservoir. This decision creates the difficulty of opening the sights to the south. That is why the large roof that covers most of the spaces, has a strong inclination generating a double-height towards the north to guarantee a better solar incidence and a minimum height towards the south, framing the landscape.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
Site
Site
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

Constructive Materiality. The house is projected from a constructive logic with a variety of five sections. As a constructive model, a mixture configured between two self-supporting systems responds to different domestic situations and experiences.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Sections
Sections
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

On one hand, a wooden structure made up of specific elements forms a skeleton on the outside that allows different situations (pergola - deck platform - flower beds). This same structure continues to shape the plane of the sloping roof to house more flexible programs (satellite room - gallery access - office - living room - barbecue area).

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

On the other hand, the wet system of concrete blocks appears with a flat roof to contain a more specific programmatic package (bathrooms - storage room - platform - kitchen).

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

Sequence Through Sections. The first section configures the satellite room representing the smallest possible habitable cell. Its morphology responds to a space with a sloping wooden roof and its connection with the bathroom is through the storage space.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

The second section allows two possible entries through a semi-covered route with the aim of generating transitional spaces. A narrow passage with blind walls frames the landscape while the transparent ribbed polycarbonate cover allows the entry of overhead light.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

The next section has the greatest depth. Here, the gallery appears as an intermediate space and is connected to the platform room through a window. This place contains folding panels that allow it to be integrated into the rest of the house or to be closed to generate more privacy and allowing it to function as a guest room. At its end, through the bathroom as a bellows, the platform room appears as the only space with different visuals from the rest of the house. It contains a large wooden platform for supporting mattresses in different ways.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

The fourth section contains the common spaces of the house, living room, dining room and kitchen. Towards the south, a continuous wooden bench frames the landscape. The kitchen is integrated as a bar contained in the thickness of the wall with a flat roof. The wooden columns delimit this space while distributing the three functional modules that are required for its activities.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

The last variation repeats the sloping roof structure with a transparent roof to set up the semi-covered barbecue space. The platform expands towards the open landscape contained by the specific structure that serves as a support for possible future enclosures.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

