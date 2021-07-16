PAU Designs New Vision for Downtown Niagara Falls

The Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU) has shared new details of its proposal to reimagine Niagara Falls in New York. Attracting millions of annual visitors, the region has become a global tourist destination, while the downtown area has yet to experience the same level of interest. Now PAU is leading an urban design and economic development strategy, in partnership with Forsyth Street Advisors and a community advisory group, to imagine a more lively future.

PAU designed a strategy for building momentum in underused areas to spur "thoughtful, sustainable development; leveraging the site’s hidden assets to create excitement, economic activity and a sense of human connection." To capitalize on the best assets of Niagara Falls, the team is drawing from the city's heritage to activate the downtown. Through the redevelopment plan, Niagara Falls hopes to attract and retain more people to the region with programming that highlights the city’s landscape and past.

Most recently, the State purchased 25 parcels in downtown Niagara Falls. PAU created a framework of near-term projects to activate the area, including a Heritage Path, to highlight key historic landmarks throughout the city. At the same time, the proposal aims to help visitors and locals rediscover the history of the community.

"Events that took place in Niagara Falls such as the construction of the first hydraulic power plant in the world, will be narrated through checkpoints along the Heritage Path that will double as outdoor space for programs that attract new people with more opportunities for year-round activities. Not only will the Heritage Path highlight events and inventions from the past throughout, but it will allow downtown Niagara Falls to be experienced within a 20-minute walk." PAU's proposal hopes to draw interest in downtown Niagara Falls and connect visitors with the unique qualities of the city and region.

News via PAU