Garden House / LSD Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Garden House is a prototype for sustainability, it was conceptualized as a personal custom little “farm” It is inspired by the idea that architecture shouldn’t be just walls, windows, and roofs. Garden House is an interactive structure that provides food, electricity, and water while creating a strong relationship with the site and its immediate context.

This structure was also designed with the idea to provide shelter and resources in case of natural disasters like flooding and drought. Located on the north pacific coast of Costa Rica, Tamarindo Beach is also suffering from rising temperatures and lack of water availability.

A wise use of the resources will be a human priority in the near future. Sewage treatment, water harvesting, composting, solar water heating, cooling systems, high efficiency enclosure systems and fixtures are sustainable components of the Garden House.