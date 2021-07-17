We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  São Bernardo Elementary School / ARTE TECTóNiCA

São Bernardo Elementary School / ARTE TECTóNiCA

São Bernardo Elementary School / ARTE TECTóNiCA

© Ivo Tavares Studio

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Aveiro, Portugal
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The aim was to create a new project to replace 8 basic educational classrooms at São Bernardo School, in Aveiro, Portugal.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

For about a decade, the school was housed in a prefabricated pavilion, now reused as a  covered playground. Located between the cafeteria and the gym, the available terrain was a longitudinally  East/West rectangular shape. 

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The concept was a two-volume/two floors building, with an independent entrance and roof covering, as Aveiro is one of the highest rainfall districts in Portugal. In addition to the 8 classrooms, the program also included a teachers' lounge and a gym.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Juxtaposing “serviced spaces” with “servant spaces” (Op. Cit. Louis Kahn), the proposed concept was to consecrate the North exposure to the classrooms and to distribute the “servant”  spaces along the central corridor, big enough to have individualized student lockers.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

This horizontal circulation longitudinal space is reproduced both in-ground and first floor,  with a connection through a wide staircase, beginning in the two-story high, entrance hall. The plan is approximately rectangular, "centre parting", with classroom façade cutouts strictly exposed to geographic North, to receive the “perfect light”, without direct solar incidence. Exceptionally the covered entrance evades the East / West orthogonality and aligns the walkway through a 45º axis.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The four slopes articulated roof allows a two volumes silhouette, that conceals in the middle “valley” the HVAC equipment and the solar panels. The white tile and walls option unifies by color the two volumes, the outer walkways in  Thermoclear blue frames the white, adding to the opacity of the built mass the lightness of the translucent porches in sky blue.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project location

Address:Aveiro, Portugal

ARTE TECTóNiCA
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsPortugal
Cite: "São Bernardo Elementary School / ARTE TECTóNiCA" [Escola Básica de São Bernardo / ARTE TECTóNiCA] 17 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965176/sao-bernardo-elementary-school-arte-tectonica> ISSN 0719-8884

