We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. United States
  5. Clemson University Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business / L3SP + LMN Architects

Clemson University Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business / L3SP + LMN Architects

Save this project
Clemson University Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business / L3SP + LMN Architects

© Inspiro 8 Studios© Mark Herboth Photography© Mark Herboth Photography© Mark Herboth Photography+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University
Clemson, United States
  • Design Principal:Mark Reddington, FAIA
  • Project Manager:Cindy Benjamin, Dave Schneider
  • Architect:John Williamson
  • Project Designer:Rafael Vin͂oly-Menendez
  • Project Team:Mike J. Martinez, Jaime C. Henderson, Ryan Sutherland, Sara Johnson
  • Design Team:Charles J. Hultstrand
  • Construction Administration:Steve Wilson
  • Interior Designer:Laura Twomey
  • General Contractor :DPR Construction, Sherman Construction Co.
  • Code And Fire Engineering:Fisher Engineering Inc.
  • Commissioning Consultant:Commissioning Consultants LLP
  • Lighting Designers:Horton Lees Brogden
  • Audiovisual:BrightTree Studios
  • Building Envelope Consultant:Terracon Consultants
  • Food Service Design:Camacho Associates Inc.
  • City:Clemson
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mark Herboth Photography
© Mark Herboth Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Clemson University is among the top 20 national public universities, recognized for innovations that enhance students’ access to knowledge and opportunities for academic success. The College of Business’ new home is a 177,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art building promoting collaboration, research, interaction with industry, and the flexibility to adapt to ongoing advances in technology and 21st-century learning. Both in and out of the classroom, this open and transparent facility anticipates the future, re-imagining Clemson’s historic campus and establishing a new destination for business education.

Save this picture!
© Mark Herboth Photography
© Mark Herboth Photography

The site for the new College of Business, facing the historic Bowman field, will house the first academic structure on this part of the campus in over 100 years. The building will anchor the development of a new North Academic Precinct, framing a sloped landscape space that will expand Bowman Field, the heart of the campus’ student life.

Save this picture!
© Mark Herboth Photography
© Mark Herboth Photography

Featured prominently at the highest point on campus, the five-story College of Business creates a ceremonial gateway for Clemson University. Nestled directly into the hillside, the project welcomes students on three levels and opens to Bowman Field at its base, where classrooms link to daily campus life. Above grade, the project reaches skyward to dramatic effect, as spacious, daylight-filled common areas connect students and faculty. A grand outdoor public stair connects new student residences at Douthit Hills with the core campus, framing views to the venerable Bowman Field and Tillman Hall.

Save this picture!
© Inspiro 8 Studios
© Inspiro 8 Studios
Save this picture!
© Inspiro 8 Studios
© Inspiro 8 Studios
Save this picture!
© Inspiro 8 Studios
© Inspiro 8 Studios

As the newest building on campus, the College of Business features an expansive glass façade, high ceilings, and a grand connecting stairway illuminating an entrepreneurial focus. Elevating recognition, recruitment and rankings, the complex prepares students to enter today’s competitive marketplace as leaders. A mix of formal and informal spaces encourages hands-on participation through chance encounters, focused study, team collaboration, and group interactions. Generous amenities, including food service and lounge areas, encourage students to linger in the building, enhancing the sense of community.

Save this picture!
© Mark Herboth Photography
© Mark Herboth Photography

A combination of tiered and flat, flexible classrooms is based on a common module to allow for pedagogical change over time; interaction spaces and landscaped outdoor terraces invite ongoing discussion beyond the classroom. Environments simulating real world experiences in sales and financial trading, along with a designated business incubator, strengthen the chance to join forces with the professional community and launch students’ careers.

Save this picture!
© Inspiro 8 Studios
© Inspiro 8 Studios
Save this picture!
© Mark Herboth Photography
© Mark Herboth Photography

Honoring the past and looking to the future, the building’s brick façade respects its larger historic context, while modern construction technology allows for maximizing both transparency and energy efficiency – emphasizing daylight, views, and the college’s forward focus.

Save this picture!
© Inspiro 8 Studios
© Inspiro 8 Studios
Save this picture!
© Inspiro 8 Studios
© Inspiro 8 Studios

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:225 Walter T Cox Blvd, Clemson, SC 29634, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LMN Architects
Office
L3SP
Office

Products

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityUnited States
Cite: "Clemson University Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business / L3SP + LMN Architects " 20 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965168/clemson-university-wilbur-o-and-ann-powers-college-of-business-lmn-architects-plus-l3sp> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream