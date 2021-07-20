Metal Houses in Argentina: 10 Projects with Sheet Metal Exteriors

Whether applied as cladding to steel or timber frame structures or to structures built by traditional means, sheet metal offers an array of advantages as a building material, thanks to its low cost, ease of maintenance, and versatility.
In this article, we highlight ten modern Argentine residences that feature sheet metal in their exteriors, either exclusively or mixed with other materials like concrete and wood:
Black:
House in El Pinar / Nicolas Bechis
- Location: Santa Fe, Argentina.
- Year: 2012
Two Conde Houses / Hitzig Militello Arquitectos
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina.
- Year: 2012
House PRO.CRE.AR 01 / FRAM arquitectos
- Location: General Roca, Argentina.
- Year: 2014
Pampa House / Mariana Palacios
- Location: La Pampa, Argentina.
- Year: 2014
Delta Cabin / AToT Arquitectos
- Location: Tigre, Argentina.
- Year: 2014
La Negrita / Morini Arquitectos
- Location: Mendiolaza, Argentina.
- Year: 2017
PH Dwelling / FRAM arquitectos + JES
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina.
- Year: 2018
- Location: Mendoza, Argentina.
- Year: 2019
White:
PH Loft Arias / Hitzig Militello Arquitectos
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina.
- Year: 2011
- Location: Santo Tomé, Argentina.
- Year: 2013
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina.
- Year: 2015
House Cronos / Moirë arquitectos
- Location: Pinamar, Argentina.
- Year: 2016
Marta House / Estudio Borrachia
- Location: Belgrano, Argentina.
- Year: 2017
Wooden Atelier / Berzero Jaros
- Location: Cordoba, Argentina.
- Year: 2018
House in El Maitén / bernardo rosello – arquitectura
- Location: Bahía Blanca, Argentina.
- Year: 2018
