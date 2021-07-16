We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Chile
  5. Zaguán House / EstudioFES + EV Arquitectos

Zaguán House / EstudioFES + EV Arquitectos

Save this project
Zaguán House / EstudioFES + EV Arquitectos

Cortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas SchmidtCortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas SchmidtCortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas SchmidtCortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas Schmidt+ 21

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Cunco, Chile
  • Architects: EV Arquitectos, EstudioFES
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  228
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Budnik, CHC / Wasser, Cintac, Maderera nacional, Trimble
  • Lead Architect: Fernando Fernández / Alfredo Edwards
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas Schmidt
Cortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas Schmidt

Text description provided by the architects. The commission consists of designing two houses in a single unit, located on a hill that faces a large garden on the north side and distant views on the south side. One of the houses will be inhabited by a family that lives permanently and the second for those who visit sporadically.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas Schmidt
Cortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas Schmidt
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas Schmidt
Cortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas Schmidt

The proposal orders both units in an east-west direction under a single roof, connected by an intermediate space with a translucent sky, forming a hallway as a fundamental piece of order and access for both units.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas Schmidt
Cortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas Schmidt
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas Schmidt
Cortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas Schmidt
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas Schmidt
Cortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas Schmidt

One of the units is oriented towards the north and the other towards the south, giving each one a unique relation to the outside, taking into consideration that both obtain good sunlight and ventilation to cope with the high oscillation of the climatic variables between winter and summer.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas Schmidt
Cortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas Schmidt
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas Schmidt
Cortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas Schmidt

The width of the ground plan and the height of the ceiling allows generating compact volumes that help to control the climatic aspects described above and at the same time generate a generous spatiality for the conformation of common areas. The interior of each unit is organized around a central double-height space that enhancing public life to which the secondary rooms for private use converge stand connected.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas Schmidt
Cortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas Schmidt

The structure and exterior cladding of the house was taken from local cypress pine wood, sawn in site. The roof and south facade were covered with filled zinc due to its exposure to humidity. The interior of the house was clad with radiata pine with a thinned whitened paint finish that enhances the lighting but maintains the warmth of the wood. 

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas Schmidt
Cortesía de Fernando Fernandez / Jose Tomas Schmidt

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
EstudioFES
Office
EV Arquitectos
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Zaguán House / EstudioFES + EV Arquitectos" [Casa Zaguán / EstudioFES + EV Arquitectos] 16 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965121/zaguan-house-estudiofes-plus-ev-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream