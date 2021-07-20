We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cemetery
  4. Spain
  5. Municipal Cemetery of La Colilla / Arturo Blanco Herrero + Alegría Colón Mur

Municipal Cemetery of La Colilla / Arturo Blanco Herrero + Alegría Colón Mur

Save this project
Municipal Cemetery of La Colilla / Arturo Blanco Herrero + Alegría Colón Mur

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)+ 35

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Cemetery
La Colilla, Spain
  • Collaborators:Juan Carlos Casillas, Verónica Fernández, Arturo Menduiña
  • Structure:Jacinto de la Riva
  • Promoter:Ayuntamiento de la Colilla
  • City:La Colilla
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Text description provided by the architects. A threshold
a door
one step
a tour
a valley
a life

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

a hungry mouth introduces us,
the monotonous interior is closing,
narrows, compresses

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

curiosity
think about this place
one last open look at the valley
I want to go in, but I can't
I have to zigzag

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

at last I meet the others, seated,
standing, serene, silent
I turn my head and look at the town, the last house

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

many more intertwined things,
dry concrete
wet steel
the broken silence,
appears what we had not thought...

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

exit to the north, almond grove and scattered graves
tranquillity

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:05192 La Colilla, Avila, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Arturo Blanco Herrero
Office
Alegría Colón Mur
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureBurialcemeterySpain
Cite: "Municipal Cemetery of La Colilla / Arturo Blanco Herrero + Alegría Colón Mur" [Cementerio Municipal de La Colilla / Arturo Blanco Herrero + Alegría Colón Mur] 20 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965098/municipal-cemetery-of-la-colilla-arturo-blanco-herrero-plus-alegria-colon-mur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream