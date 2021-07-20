Municipal Cemetery of La Colilla / Arturo Blanco Herrero + Alegría Colón Mur

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Collaborators: Juan Carlos Casillas, Verónica Fernández, Arturo Menduiña

Structure: Jacinto de la Riva

Promoter: Ayuntamiento de la Colilla

City: La Colilla

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. A threshold

a door

one step

a tour

a valley

a life

a hungry mouth introduces us,

the monotonous interior is closing,

narrows, compresses

curiosity

think about this place

one last open look at the valley

I want to go in, but I can't

I have to zigzag

at last I meet the others, seated,

standing, serene, silent

I turn my head and look at the town, the last house

many more intertwined things,

dry concrete

wet steel

the broken silence,

appears what we had not thought...

exit to the north, almond grove and scattered graves

tranquillity