We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Tham & Videgård Wins Competition to Design Mess Building for Military Academy in Stockholm

Tham & Videgård Wins Competition to Design Mess Building for Military Academy in Stockholm

Save this article
Tham & Videgård Wins Competition to Design Mess Building for Military Academy in Stockholm

Swedish practice Tham & Videgård Arkitekter has won a competition to design a new cadet mess building for the Karlberg Military Academy in Stockholm. Establishing a dialogue with the historical context and the 17th-century park, the project is conceived as a clean square volume with concave facades that embrace the surroundings. Through its rhythm and proportion, the design echoes the classical architecture of the nearby palace, showcasing a rigorous aesthetic that establishes a timeless image.

Courtesy of Tham & VidegårdCourtesy of Tham & VidegårdCourtesy of Tham & VidegårdCourtesy of Tham & Videgård+ 14

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tham & Videgård
Courtesy of Tham & Videgård

The Karlberg Palace built in 1630 was converted into a military academy in 1792, with the palace park accessible to the public. Taking inspiration from the historical grounds, Tham & Videgård Arkitekter have designed the mess building as a compact volume with symmetrical planimetry. More than dining halls, mess spaces are an essential part of the military training environment, as they provide a necessary socializing space. In this sense, the project, with its peristyle-like array of columns, builds a dialogue with the surroundings while shaping outdoor gathering spaces.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tham & Videgård
Courtesy of Tham & Videgård

 The internet configuration of the two-storey building is organized along an east-west axis connecting two main entrances. On the south side is the mess hall, relating to an outdoor dining space, while the kitchen and logistical spaces are located to the north. The double-height of the mess allows the possibility of increasing the capacity of the space in the future by adding a mezzanine level. The second level features offices and meeting spaces, as well as an interior courtyard.

Related Article

Tham & Videgård Win Competition to Design +One Tower in Sweden

The project is set to be completed in 2024. Tham & Videgård Arkitekter has previously worked within historical contexts, having designed the new School of Architecture at the KTH campus in Stockholm.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Tham & Videgård
Courtesy of Tham & Videgård

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Tham & Videgård Wins Competition to Design Mess Building for Military Academy in Stockholm" 15 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965095/tham-and-videgard-wins-competition-to-design-mess-building-for-military-academy-in-stockholm> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream