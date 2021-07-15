We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Amakasu House / FUJIWALABO / Teppei Fujiwara Architects Labo

Amakasu House / FUJIWALABO / Teppei Fujiwara Architects Labo

Save this project
Amakasu House / FUJIWALABO / Teppei Fujiwara Architects Labo

© Yurika Kono© Yurika Kono© Yurika Kono© Yurika Kono+ 34

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Toshima City, Japan
  • Architect:Teppei Fujiwara
  • Design Team:Shunta Nakamura, Chingsen Lai, Risa Yamamoto, Rena Inada (Bath Garden)
  • Electrics & Facilities:FUJIWALABO, OYA Yasuyuki
  • Architects:FUJIWALABO
  • City:Toshima City
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Yurika Kono
© Yurika Kono

Text description provided by the architects. As you walk around the city you occasionally come across a 'good house', a place where you can feel that the land, structure and people are all united. Is it possible to actually design such a house where architecture and lifestyle can develop a sense of unity over time?

Save this picture!
© Yurika Kono
© Yurika Kono

From our initial discussions on this project, we were surprised to be given the request of ‘a house like a warehouse with no windows.' Ryo works as an engineer and makes music from home and Yuri is a stage designer who is often up late painting and crafting things. It was a house where work-life would play a big part and the idea of living in a warehouse was attractive as to the flexible, durable shelter it would provide for working freely at any time.

Save this picture!
© Yurika Kono
© Yurika Kono
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Yurika Kono
© Yurika Kono

One of the fun things about living in a house like a warehouse is that you don't need a front door. To be more precise, a front door is formed from a different set of conditions, defined by the scale and rhythm of moving goods in and out. So here the typical Japanese genkan is replaced by a sliding industrial door, which disrupts the usual relationship between private dwelling and the city outside. The ground floor can then be spatially closed off, forming a windowless workspace at street level. The 2F is opened up by large windows that spill out onto the terrace, linking the social space of the house with the street and the city outside. 

Save this picture!
© Yurika Kono
© Yurika Kono

Throughout the project we were consistently aiming for a design that was never finished, a responsive architecture where lifestyle and activity is at the foreground of space and structure. With this in mind we designed a structural system that would enliven the character of the space without overwhelming the compact interior. The 'shaft frame with splints' was born from a dialogue with structural engineer Atsushi Sato as a way to brace the structure against earthquakes, while retaining the crafted scale of the interior space.

Save this picture!
© Yurika Kono
© Yurika Kono
Save this picture!
Interior Section
Interior Section
Save this picture!
© Yurika Kono
© Yurika Kono

The terrace, which was built as large as possible so that pot plants could accumulate like a stage for the street, was then repurposed as a support for the entrance awning. The top floor was originally just scaffolding but became a space through the ad hoc arrangement of excess timbers on site, overlaying the grid with an accumulated sense of constructed space.  The stair detail was improvised together with the carpenter on site, inspired by the tectonic of the structural splint system as it was being constructed.

Save this picture!
© Yurika Kono
© Yurika Kono

In this way the designer, the builder and the owner stimulated each other's craft spirit while working together to create an open process: an architecture of responses and additive rationalities. Each time we visit the house we come up with new ideas and continue our work: creating gardens, building benches and designing with time, so that the shape of life and the presence of architecture all continue to change within the flow of the everyday.

Save this picture!
© Yurika Kono
© Yurika Kono

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FUJIWALABO / Teppei Fujiwara Architects Labo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Amakasu House / FUJIWALABO / Teppei Fujiwara Architects Labo" 15 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965075/amakasu-house-fujiwalabo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream