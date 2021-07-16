We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Refurbishment in El Farró / AMOO

Refurbishment in El Farró / AMOO

Refurbishment in El Farró / AMOO

© José Hevia© José Hevia© José Hevia© José Hevia+ 18

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Renovation
Barcelona, Spain
© José Hevia
Text description provided by the architects. The property is located on the ground floor of a building built in the early 1920s, under the eclectic imprint of the master builders of the time. The building has five floors and four doors per landing.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
The intervention is divided into two houses. The first one is a conventional flat, in the body of the building itself, with a single façade facing the block’s patio. And the second one is the doorman’s house, which was consolidated during the same period of construction and is located at the rear limit of the plot. It constitutes an independent volume, and its roof serves as a terrace for itself, and the two flats on the first floor with a façade facing the block’s patio. The elevation difference between the two houses is 63 cm.

© José Hevia
Both houses present some serious pathologies, especially the doorman’s house, which is located at a lower level and, therefore, in direct contact with the ground and its humidity. Ventilation, on the other hand, is poor. The largest operations will be carried out in this volume, and they are structurally summarised in 3 interventions:

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
- Elevation of the pavement level with a ventilated honeycomb partition to equal it to the level of the house under the building and the patios, cleaning up current dampness and avoiding future humidity by capillarity.

© José Hevia
- Opening of the small patio on the border of the parcel, originally only destined to the access of the roof through the stairs. It is transformed into a 1x7m patio with a semi-transparent staircase leading to the terrace which provides zenith lighting and crosses ventilation to space. The main metal beams are lowered and also replaced, and the existing wooden joists are restored.

© José Hevia
- Modification of all the existing openings that faced the block’s patio, expanding them and achieving a greater relationship.

© José Hevia
With these operations – and with the inclusion of radiant heating in the pavements –, the main problems of a house located on the ground floor of a building are tackled: ventilation, humidity and lighting, in addition to achieving intermediate spaces which can be used during summer. 

© José Hevia
The distribution is solved by means of a long diagonal wall, sliding doors and furniture elements that define spaces at different heights, in a fluid, generous way and, at some point, with the ease of summer houses.

© José Hevia
Axonometry
Axonometry

Project location

Address:El Farró, 08006 Barcelona, Spain

AMOO
Cite: "Refurbishment in El Farró / AMOO" [Rehabilitación en El Farró / AMOO] 16 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965074/refurbishment-in-el-farro-amoo> ISSN 0719-8884

