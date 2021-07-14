We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. China
  5. MANITO at Xintiandi / Atelier I-N-D-J

MANITO at Xintiandi / Atelier I-N-D-J

MANITO at Xintiandi / Atelier I-N-D-J

© Ian Douglas-Jones

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Retail Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: Atelier I-N-D-J
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  65
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ian Douglas-Jones
  • Lead Architects: Ian Douglas-Jones
  • Design Team:Ian Douglas-Jones, Sabrina Douglas-Jones, Daecan Tee, Yi Yuan, Jingjing Huang, Scarlet Shen
  • City:Shanghai
  • Country:China
© Ian Douglas-Jones
© Ian Douglas-Jones

Text description provided by the architects. We have conceived of a pale-toned store with soft edges, rounded corners, and supple drapery that forms a background to delicate silken garments, sleepwear, and intimate attire. This small delicate store is inserted into a historic building within the Xintiandi complex; a hardened façade of textured brick and roughcast textured concrete. We wanted to create a focus to this building, an attractor to passers-by, whilst respecting the architecture and acknowledging the sensitivity of the site. 

© Ian Douglas-Jones
© Ian Douglas-Jones

Soft-edged planes seemingly break the fenestration and protrude out of the façade, serving as display plinths for two art installations that serve to pique passers-by's gaze. Each installation is kinetic, gently moving elements in hardened stainless steel, the hard-mechanical aesthetic is in stark contrast to the objects that are the focus of their manipulation, single pieces of delicate silk fabric in a bold aquamarine blue. The stainless-steel mechanism is augmented with 3D printed components - designed to manipulate the silk to give the apparent feeling of movement, flow, and contour - silk reacts most beautifully to light in a moving state - our installations serve to create a constant movement to display the beauty of silk. 

Within the store, walls wrap and guide visitors within, a translucent pink display table anchors the space, whilst light grey plinths line the walls and act as a serving counter. 

© Ian Douglas-Jones
© Ian Douglas-Jones
© Ian Douglas-Jones
© Ian Douglas-Jones

The small changing room area is a transformer - with a generous space given over to a large soft chair which can be enveloped by a motorized silken drape that can change this space from public to private - giving customers the privilege of a large beautiful changing space. Space to try clothing in privacy. This changing space is a device used principally to save space, within this cozy store. 

© Ian Douglas-Jones
© Ian Douglas-Jones

Brushed stainless steel compliment grey leather shelving and work well with beige and grey floor and wall tones to give a calming atmosphere.

Project location

Address:Unit 4, No 25, Lane 181, Taicang Road, Shanghai, China

Atelier I-N-D-J
GlassSteelFabric

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "MANITO at Xintiandi / Atelier I-N-D-J " 14 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965058/manito-at-xintiandi-atelier-i-n-d-j> ISSN 0719-8884

© Ian Douglas-Jones

上海新天地店曼尼陀 / Atelier I-N-D-J

