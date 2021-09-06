We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
BM32 / EstudioReciente

BM32 / EstudioReciente

© Jose Hevia

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: EstudioReciente
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  699 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jose Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Flaminia, FontanaArte, MIRAGE, Muuto, Cubro, Faro, Fórmica, Robert McNeel & Associates
© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. The project of refurbishment of this apartment in the neighborhood of Sarriá in Barcelona seeks to maximize the relation between the interior spaces and the semi-public courtyard, which due to the unevenness of heights could be used by the owners as a private “patio”. Half of the space of the apartment is released from the partition walls uniting in a single open space the living room, the kitchen and the dining room.

© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia
Plan
Plan
© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia

Due to the lack of space, the dining table and the sink countertop adopt the same shape solution, allowing them to be used as one big table or two different objects. The kitchen cabinets mimic the living room storage in order to homogenize the space.

© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia

The rest of the space is reorganized to host a studio/visitors room, a guest-WC, and a larger suite room, accessible through a pivoting door. The goal was to create continuous space, almost empty, where the furniture and decoration are reduced to their minimum and from where to enjoy Barcelona in a calmer state of mind.

© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia
© Jose Hevia

Project location

Address:Barcelona, Province of Barcelona, Spain

Cite: "BM32 / EstudioReciente" [Apartamento BM32 / EstudioReciente] 06 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965035/bm32-estudioreciente> ISSN 0719-8884

