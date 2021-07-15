House in the 8 / Fernando Vignoni

+ 39

Pilar, Argentina Architects: Fernando Vignoni

Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Fernando schapochnik

Lead Architect: Fernando Vignoni

Collaborator: Olivia Melazzo

Structural Advisor: Claudio Gonzalez

Smithy: Pablo Fiammengo

Wood Joinery: Agustín Ehara

Electrical Installations: Ever Benitez

Sanitation: Marcos Ozuna

City: Pilar

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The decision to act upon the property was made with the aim of generating a temporary house that can be developed in stages, economic, flexible, and fast construction. The land is located in the Partido de Pilar, Province of Buenos Aires, within a neighborhood of farms for residential and productive use, which has a pine plantation in front of the lot.

The project is conceived from the spatial character defined entirely by its constructive structural system. The system is made up of a series of steel frames that constitute the main and spatial structure of the house, an outer corrugated sheet metal envelope and an inner envelope made of eucalyptus grandis wood planks.

The slope of the roof defines the opening towards the most attractive views, together with the northeast orientation, protecting itself on the other faces. The house is slightly separated from the ground, minimally intervening the land and respecting its natural slope.

The projects's economy resides in its fast and efficient construction system and in the use of local labor, building it in 60 days.