We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. United Kingdom
  5. The Lumen Office Building / Ryder Architecture

The Lumen Office Building / Ryder Architecture

Save this project
The Lumen Office Building / Ryder Architecture

© Graeme Peacock© Graeme Peacock© Graeme Peacock© Graeme Peacock+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Cowork Interiors
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
  • Project Director:Richard Wise
  • Project Architect:Jonathan Seebacher
  • Architect:Rachael Raine
  • Technical Lead:Peter Lea
  • Principle Designer:Allan Binns
  • Principle Contractor:Sir Robert McAlpine
  • City:Newcastle upon Tyne
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Graeme Peacock
© Graeme Peacock

Text description provided by the architects. This speculative office development was secured through an architectural competition win for Legal and General, which is leased, managed, and maintained by Newcastle City Council. The building, a 9,300sqm NIA with A1 / A3 use on the ground floor, has been designed so that each floor can be split into three tenant domains if required. It is designed to British Council for Office standards with a ratio of occupancy of one person per 8sqm NIA, and to BREEAM Excellent with an EPC rating of A.

Save this picture!
© Graeme Peacock
© Graeme Peacock
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Graeme Peacock
© Graeme Peacock
Save this picture!
© Graeme Peacock
© Graeme Peacock

This was the first significant A-grade office building to be built in Newcastle city centre since the mid-1990s and provides a modern workspace for over 1,200 people in the science, technology, and knowledge-based sectors.

Save this picture!
© Graeme Peacock
© Graeme Peacock

Vehicular access, disabled parking, and drop-off are incorporated into the adjacent public realm. There is a generous double-height shared reception and touchdown space along with a café, all of which have direct access to the public realm. A triple-height A3 unit fronts St James Boulevard whilst plant, back of the house, and staff amenity spaces are carefully tucked into a basement so as to not compromise the active frontage on this key gateway site.

Save this picture!
© Graeme Peacock
© Graeme Peacock

Through expressing the structure and the rigor of the function within we have achieved a well-articulated architectural expression with a high degree of transparency. Colours provide richness and depth – the earthy copper tones catch the sunlight giving the building a different character throughout the day, changing its look and feel and providing a dramatic addition to Newcastle’s skyline.

Save this picture!
© Graeme Peacock
© Graeme Peacock
Save this picture!
© Graeme Peacock
© Graeme Peacock

In 2016, Legal & General Capital, the investment arm of Legal & General Group, became the principal funding partner with Newcastle City Council and Newcastle University, to build and finance the Newcastle Helix development.

Save this picture!
© Graeme Peacock
© Graeme Peacock
Save this picture!
© Graeme Peacock
© Graeme Peacock

Newcastle Helix is one of the largest urban regeneration projects of its kind in the UK. The 24-acre science and technology hub on the former brewery site, located in Newcastle’s city centre provides accommodation for over 4,000 jobs, office and research space, and 450 homes.

Save this picture!
© Graeme Peacock
© Graeme Peacock

The aim of the development is to become a major UK hub for scientific research, and technology businesses, creating knowledge-based jobs for future generations in Newcastle and extending the Northern Powerhouse to “the North of the North”.

Save this picture!
© Graeme Peacock
© Graeme Peacock

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ryder Architecture
Office

Products

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsUnited Kingdom
Cite: "The Lumen Office Building / Ryder Architecture" 13 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964951/the-lumen-office-building-ryder-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream