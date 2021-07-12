CREAMCHIC / LABOTORY

+ 20

Direction: LABOTORY, Kimin Park, Jinho Jung

Design And Audit: Seulgi Yoo

Designers: LABOTORY

City: Jung-gu

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. The Hyundai Seoul, VIP Lounge, has its brand core value in the space. Through the brand image of The Hyundai Seoul VIP Lounge, we define Jasmine Black, Jasmine, and Sage VIP lounges can be poems, paintings, and letters.

As the form and function of the tea, we established the design language by color and spatialized it. First of all, the shape of the tea is shown as the spatial element through the elegant curves of the teacup, neat tea tray shape, and clean layout.

Second, the functions of relaxation and conversation over tea make comfortable feeling in the space. Thirdly, the colors of transparent and clear tea and clean teacups are reflected throughout the space. As such, we wanted to convey the cozy and unique experience of the Sage VIP lounge, The Hyundai Seoul.