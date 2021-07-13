True North Residence / TANDEM Design Studio

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

© John Gollings© John Gollings© John Gollings© John Gollings+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Melbourne, Australia
© John Gollings
© John Gollings

Text description provided by the architects. Named after its sunny corner block, True North is a home for TANDEM founder and director Tim Hill and his family. This iconic and highly awarded project has become a local landmark due to its distinctive curved form and its appearance on season 6 of Grand Designs Australia.

© John Gollings
© John Gollings
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© John Gollings
© John Gollings
© John Gollings
© John Gollings

The sinuous, curved form of the main house transcends the angular constraints of the relatively small, inner urban triangular site. At the rear of the site, a circa 1880s stables was adaptively reused to create a 1 bedroom townhouse.

© John Gollings
© John Gollings

At ground level, the main dwelling contains a sunken lounge, kitchen, dining and double-height atrium within a single volume that provides views into a series of pocket gardens. Bathed in light and incorporating recycled brick and timber finishes, the curved interior warmly embraces its occupants.

© John Gollings
© John Gollings
Elevations
Elevations
© John Gollings
© John Gollings

Upstairs three pods, accessed by stair and bridge, hover above the living space below., They contain bedrooms and bathrooms, providing private interior space. The exterior features a pleated façade with a lightness reminiscent of a folded cloth. It is punctuated by rusted steel hoods, whose deep reveals create private windows. From the angular site to the many challenges of constructing a curved form, this is a project characteristic of a studio with a knack for developing beautiful and functional solutions to tricky design problems.

© John Gollings
© John Gollings

Project gallery

Cite: "True North Residence / TANDEM Design Studio" 13 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964939/true-north-residence-tandem-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

