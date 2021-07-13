Tepic 22 / tallerdea

-
Architects: tallerdea
- Area: 3180 m²
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Moritz Bernoully
-
-
Lead Architects: René Caro, Jesús López
- Collaborators:Héctor López, Isabel Gallardo, Gabrielle L Trejo, Daniel Benítez
- City:Ciudad de México
- Country:Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Tepic 22 is an urban housing project located in Colonia Roma: one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Mexico City, and an ideal place for housing developments in recent years.
The topology of the plot: a very large piece of land with a 1:4 ratio shaped the middle-class housing complexes from the last half of the 19th century, private clusters connected by a large street called "privadas" a spatial organization in which architectural solutions have taken advantage of the common and private spaces alike.
Our project Tepic 22 takes inspiration from revisiting those architectural solutions and their possible adaptations to the contemporary ways of producing housing.