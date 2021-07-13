100 Years Later, Prismática Gives an Abandoned Mechanic Shop a New Life

Prismática Architects has completed a remodel of an abandoned mechanic shop from 1921 in San Diego, California. Giving the old structure a new life, the firm created an unexpected and vibrant remodel. The designers recognized that the Edie's building may not be a mechanic shop forever, and the project was conceived keeping in mind that the use may change with time.

Back in 2014, Prismática was contacted by the Milano family, an immigrant family originally from Peru that's living and working in City Heights, an area of San Diego that is known for its ethnic diversity. They purchased a property across the street from one of their businesses: Edie's Tire Shop. The property was an old abandoned shed built in 1921 in very bad condition. Their first idea was to demolish the existing shed and build a new mechanic shop to expand their existing tire shop across the street on University Ave.

During the design process they realized that building an entirely new structure was not the best idea, since the local zoning regulations demanded a back setback of 10' (eliminating usable square footage), as well as having to comply with new parking regulations. Moreover, the development fees for new construction would make an impact on their investment. Instead, their strategy was to present this project to the city of San Diego as a remodel instead. The new building needed to have the same plan footprint as the original, and the team was committed to recycling as much existing material as possible during the construction process. Much of the original concrete foundation and wood studs are still inside the walls of the new structure.

One of the main design decisions was to keep the typology of the building the same as it originally was (a typical shed with a front parapet to be used for a sign). Instead of trying to change its original character, the team's intention was to adapt the existing building to its new use and create minimal impact in that part of the neighborhood. The main change was lifting the roof to accommodate modern car lifts. This is why the building gained height, as well as a more prominent presence with its new proportion.

Adding height to the ceiling allowed the team to gain extra space by adding a mezzanine to be used as office space. This mezzanine is intended to be perceived as a floating wood box in the middle of the high ceiling space. The materials selected in the shop are utilitarian and standard for industrial buildings. The exterior of the building is silver corrugated metal, with the intention of reflecting the vibrant color of the neighborhood. In the interior, wood was exposed whenever possible to create a warm effect, and clear contrast between inside and outside. Structural elements like the open web trusses, joist and plywood finishes have been left exposed.

One of the important decisions with the client was to activate the shop space for community gatherings during non operational hours (weekends). They wanted Prismatica to organize movie nights and create a music venue. This idea was put on hold in early 2020 when the pandemic hit California. As the team notes, the design was "conceived keeping in mind the use of the building may change in the future. The structural and spatial elements of the building were thought as a white canvas for whatever future program is designated later. The building will hopefully stand for another hundred years, at least."

Prismática was founded in 2012 by Jesús Fernando Limón and José F. García in San Diego. They deliver architectural design services to a variety of clients, and they are a practice that has been involved with the local community through cultural and art events. They work as a firm in constant collaboration with artist, fabricators, musicians, filmmakers, and educators.