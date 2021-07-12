We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Banacado Café / ASKA

Banacado Café / ASKA

Coffee Shop Interiors
Stockholm, Sweden
  Architects: ASKA
  Area: 70
  Year: 2021
  Photographs: Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

Text description provided by the architects. Earlier this summer, café Banacado located in the lively area of Vasastan, Stockholm, opened its doors to the public. ASKA gave the brand a physical identity by transforming its 70 m2 area into a vibrant dreamscape.

© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

A generous amount of light immediately transports you to an exotic atmosphere, where the sweetly flavoured and colorful food naturally blends in with the environment. To further add upon the southern vibe, certain design elements such as the idiom of shelves, arches, and the painted checkerboard floor were inspired by the aesthetics of Cuba.

© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

Upon entering the space, you are enveloped by a pale yellow light, resembling the effect of a sepia lens, making you a part of an old movie. The concept of an environment where ”time stands still” is further enhanced by the subtle layer of vintage details such as the lp-player and the polaroid wall that take your mind to a different era. In order to create a surreal and dreamlike atmosphere, the architects further looked for inspiration within the film industry.

© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

The firm's love for cross-disciplinary fields like object design and art is also present. The striped handblown lamps, designed for this specific project by glass artist Ulla Gustafson, remind us of polka caramels and add a playful touch to the environment. While the impressionist motives by painter Carl Palmé, highlight the poetic tone of the space.

© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

Banacado certainly stands out within the restaurant and café scene in Stockholm thanks to its ambition to strive towards a more bold, international look. The large form-cut mirrors and materials such as tiles, terrazzo, and stainless steel add that luxury touch while complementing the cafés ”breakfast all day” menu, more commonly found in cities like London or NY.

© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

In order for the concept to truly take off, the architectural duo put much effort into designing details and working over different scales and disciplines. The architects did both the graphic design and logotype as well as some of the furniture for the café.

© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

One of ASKAs own design pieces that stands out is the tables. The squared pattern of the top made out of ochre tiles and a light yellow grout goes well together with the yellow chequered concrete floor, while the integrated cutlery holder adds a functional aspect.

© Mikael Lundblad
© Mikael Lundblad

Cite: "Banacado Café / ASKA" 12 Jul 2021. ArchDaily.

