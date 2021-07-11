Sorvete da Reserva Ice Cream Shop / PORO Arquitetura

+ 20

Architects In Charge: Daniel Benevides, Mário Soares e Yuka Ogawa

Project Team: Carlos Bruno Oliveira, Fred Leite, Juliana De Boni, Maiara Lacerda e Thaís Moreno

Consultant: Leonardo Ferreiro

Client: Sorvete da Reserva

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Reserva Pedrinhas, from where all the necessary input used in the production of the ice cream comes from, was the leading reference in the design of the ice cream parlor. Through direct contact with the place, it was possible to transpose the most significant elements found there to the project conception.

The needs program was solved in a simple way, through a sectorial division between the production and service areas. A single piece of furniture, made entirely of wood, marks this division, branching out throughout the social area and configuring itself sometimes as a bench, sometimes as a shelf, structural support, frame, and lining.

Save this picture! Isometric of the timber structure

This articulation generates a formal unity in the environment, emphasized by the use of materials on the floor and walls which, like wood, refer to the Reserve's tropical climate. The blue-colored hydraulic tile was chosen to cover the floor in reference to the Almécegas Lake, an important landmark in the landscape of Pedrinhas.

The counter panel was also made of hydraulic tiles, this time mixing smooth pieces and blue details. The lighting of the space is made through built-in and pendant spots, which are supported by shelves and wooden beams.