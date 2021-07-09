We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Foster+Partners Reveals Design for the Tallest Tower in Greece

Foster+Partners has unveiled its design for Marina Tower, a residential project set to become the tallest building in Greece. Located in Ellinikon, on the outskirts of Athens, the project is part of a larger development plan meant to transform the site of the former airport into several new neighbourhoods centred around a large coastal park. The 200-metre tall tower at the heart of the masterplan showcases a permeable relationship between interior and exterior spaces in tune with the Mediterranean climate while also featuring various water elements and extensive greenery.

© dbox / Foster + Partners
With 200 dual-aspect apartments across 45 floors, the Marina Tower seeks to embody the character of the Greek coastal landscape, with a morphology composed of two volumes connected by multiple platforms containing water features, showcasing a strong focus on natural light and ventilation. According to the architects, the project is set to be “the first green high-rise building in Greece” and “a model of sustainable design, incorporating best environmental practices and cutting-edge international safety protocols”. Upon completion, the building will be one of six tall structures developed within Ellinikon.

© dbox / Foster + Partners
Ellinikon masterplan gives new direction to urban development in Athens, bringing together new ways of living, working and playing, centred on a metropolitan park – a generous amenity for local communities and the city of Athens. Our proposals for Marina Residential Tower build on these sustainable principles to generate a new paradigm for high-rise living and a green beacon in the landscape - Antoinette Nassopoulos-Erickson, Senior Partner at Foster + Partners.

The Ellinikon Masterplan envisions a new coastal development in Greece that repurpose the existing infrastructure to create a polycentric district comprising several neighbourhoods with a diverse mix of functions. The design seeks to help build a sustainable community through various cultural facilities and public spaces, thus creating a social infrastructure. In addition, the park will be an essential feature for Athens, contributing to a significant increase in the city’s green areas.

