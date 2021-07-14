We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. House in Molvento / Tectum arquitectura

House in Molvento / Tectum arquitectura

House in Molvento / Tectum arquitectura

© Andrés Domínguez

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Los Molinos, Argentina
  • Architects In Charge:Manuel Gonzalez Veglia, Tomas Bressan, Ignacio Bianchini
  • Construction:Nicolas Gordillo, Agostina Ramello, Julieta Milano, Soledad Macrina
  • Ironworks:Mattiuz Lozano
  • City:Los Molinos
  • Country:Argentina
© Andrés Domínguez
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on the shore of Lake Los Molinos in the province of Córdoba, Argentina. The site, gently sloping towards the lake, is characterized by a treeless clearing within a dense eucalyptus forest. There is where it is decided to position the house so as not to affect the existing grove.

© Andrés Domínguez
Floor plans
Floor plans
© Andrés Domínguez
Section
Section

A plinth, formed by two parallel stone walls, contains the social areas and supports a folded reinforced concrete plane where the private rest areas are located.

© Andrés Domínguez
© Andrés Domínguez
The natural unevenness is resolved by leaning the social spaces against the mountain to release the view in the west towards the lake and in the east towards the treetops, thus accentuating the bidirectionality of the site.

© Andrés Domínguez
© Andrés Domínguez
© Andrés Domínguez
Project gallery

Tectum arquitectura
Office

Cite: "House in Molvento / Tectum arquitectura" [Casa en Molvento / Tectum arquitectura] 14 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964767/house-in-molvento-tectum-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

