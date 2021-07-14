House in Molvento / Tectum arquitectura

+ 18

Architects In Charge: Manuel Gonzalez Veglia, Tomas Bressan, Ignacio Bianchini

Construction: Nicolas Gordillo, Agostina Ramello, Julieta Milano, Soledad Macrina

Ironworks: Mattiuz Lozano

City: Los Molinos

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on the shore of Lake Los Molinos in the province of Córdoba, Argentina. The site, gently sloping towards the lake, is characterized by a treeless clearing within a dense eucalyptus forest. There is where it is decided to position the house so as not to affect the existing grove.

A plinth, formed by two parallel stone walls, contains the social areas and supports a folded reinforced concrete plane where the private rest areas are located.

The natural unevenness is resolved by leaning the social spaces against the mountain to release the view in the west towards the lake and in the east towards the treetops, thus accentuating the bidirectionality of the site.