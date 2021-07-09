Public Stage / Flu-or + Alba González

+ 21

Temporary Installations • La Coruña, Spain Architects: Alba González, Flu-or

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Andamios Layher , AutoCAD , Claaman , Moñita

Client: Concello de A Coruña

Collaborator: Juan de Nieves

City: La Coruña

Country: Spain

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Public Stage originates from a transversal spirit, from the local administration, cultural institutions, and citizens, as a cultural and social asset whose purpose is to create a space open to debate and rethink the future of the historic harbor landmarks in the city of A Coruña.

This active and collective platform had a varied cultural program, including political discussions, workshops, lectures, film projections, concerts, and scientific research labs, under four major themes: urbanism, science and environment, memory, and cultural action.

Located in a historic tobacco factory (Plaza de la Antigua Fabrica de Tabacos), and one step away from the seaside and the fish market, the environment brings a strong symbolic and identity component to the project.

The proposal comes from our own perception of the harbor, putting together all the elements in our memories that connect us with these port spaces, as a result, the installation creates a fluid and crossing space for the citizens, in contrast with the existing closeness.

Due to the ephemeral nature of the project, the construction is based on detachable and reusable elements assembling a complex system of scaffolds, the result is a permeable and immersive mesh, able to host multiple uses along its time.

Public Stage displays as a volume made with a dense mesh that encloses an outdoor space. The exterior is covered with a light net, which outlines the volume while it shows the internal structure.

Public Stage was an ephemeral structure. Open, diverse, discussed, lived, transformed, and studied.