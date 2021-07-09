We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Community Canvas School / pk_iNCEPTiON

Community Canvas School / pk_iNCEPTiON

Community Canvas School / pk_iNCEPTiON

© Aashlesha Bhosale

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools, Community Center
Sawarpada, India
  • Study Models:Akshay Sonawane
  • Finance Management:BhagyashreeTalware
  • Team Management:Snehal Joshi
  • Design Team:Pooja Khairnar, Aashlesha Bhosale, Tanishq Tejnani, Harshada Pathrabe, Shrutika Oak, Akshay Sonawane
  • Engineer:Talware Group, Aadesh Kankaria
  • Head Mason:Salim Khan
  • Site Supervision:Pooja Khairnar, Rishikesh Khedkar, Snehal Joshi
  • Project Initiated And Funded By:VasundharaTalware, Shree Saraswati Foundation (NGO)
  • In Support For Ngo:Manjari Shah
  • Architects:pk_iNCEPTiON
  • Engineering:Talware Group
  • City:Sawarpada
  • Country:India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
© Aashlesha Bhosale
Text description provided by the architects. A story starts long back with the visionary teacher; he developed a unique teaching method for the underprivileged students of a rural school at Sawarpada village. It is a primary school for 40 students with two teachers who held classes in one hexagonal room for past 10 years. As lack of resources, they discovered a way to use walls, floors & even the existing trees.

© Aashlesha Bhosale
Plan
Plan
© Yash Katariya
The benevolent founder of `Shree Saraswati foundation’ an NGO, who helps many villages and schools, received a request from this school teacher for an additional class room with low height compound wall. Our approach was mainly to focus on providing appropriate resources for the school considering their way of learning along with the multipurpose infrastructure for villagers as there is a lack of basic facilities like healthcare & social gatherings.

© Yash Katariya
Concept - Initial idea was to have continuous set of curves for a compound wall, arranged in a configuration to achieve class room inside and play areas outside. This curve would act as an unending canvas for writing. It further got developed as a single curve wall instead of several small curves that ensured the utilization of space for communal activities too. This origination would also respond to the existing hexagonal classroom providing connectivity and easy in movement. 

© Aashlesha Bhosale
A covered space is created by adding a wall parallel to the curve which could accommodate two classrooms. In this formation an informal activity area is created which divides as well as connects both the classrooms. This also helps the only teacher to establish control over students and help them study in collaboration as they were doing previously. The addition of semi circular courtyards in the classroom was a response to enclose existing trees planted by students in the premises.

“First life, then spaces, then buildings – the other way around never works – Jan Gehl”

© Aashlesha Bhosale
Section BB
Section BB
© Aashlesha Bhosale
Spatial Experience - To embrace parking a concave black surface is set forth at the entrance. The narrow opening becomes the entrance which directs you towards the circular playground surrounded with circular plinth connecting both old and new structure. Further a change of level is created into the plinth to include amphitheater and stage. The black wall enveloping the central open space is sliced in inverted arches at some point where the village and school can interact with each other. These inverted arches also become the playful element for the kids. The classrooms are covered with metal roof which goes along the curve of the wall, complimenting both the inside and outside spaces. The terracotta color of the roof merges with roofscape of the surrounding settlement.

© Yash Katariya
Temporary Healthcare Program
Temporary Healthcare Program
© Aashlesha Bhosale
Inside or outside,  horizontal or vertical, solid or the void, edge or surface, all together is the canvas for community to spread the color of their life: Learning spaces, festivals, workshops, functions, social gatherings, political campaigns, performances, plays, temporary health care and many more and thus the name ‘Community Canvas’.

© Aashlesha Bhosale
Project gallery

Project location

Sawarpada, Maharashtra 422204, India

pk_iNCEPTiON
Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerIndia
Cite: "Community Canvas School / pk_iNCEPTiON" 09 Jul 2021. ArchDaily.

