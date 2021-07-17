We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Churches
  4. United States
  5. Liberty United Methodist Church / Dake Wells Architecture

Liberty United Methodist Church / Dake Wells Architecture

Save this project
Liberty United Methodist Church / Dake Wells Architecture

© Architectural Imageworks© Architectural Imageworks© Architectural Imageworks© Architectural Imageworks+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Churches
Springfield, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Architectural Imageworks
© Architectural Imageworks

Text description provided by the architects. At the time this project was conceived, Liberty United Methodist Church had outgrown its current campus on a prominent hilltop of the city. At 18,000 square feet, this project is the initial step in relocating the church to a 32-acre site that supports and encourages growth of the church membership. With an emphasis on serving young families through a contemporary worship style, the project provides a new, flexible worship space combined with classrooms for children and adults.

Save this picture!
© Architectural Imageworks
© Architectural Imageworks

Liberty United Methodist Church has a strong history filled with tradition and symbolism, not the least of which is the Cross and Flame. Researching the origins of the symbol and finding connections to Renaissance depictions of the Holy Spirit led to the development of an architectural expression of biblical scripture Acts 2:3.

Save this picture!
© Architectural Imageworks
© Architectural Imageworks

Although the expression is largely symbolic, it served to unify a congregation wrestling with the change required to reach people in a new era. In the entry court, the colors are most vibrant as one enters below the Methodist insignia and the historic bell from LUMC’s original church. White terra-cotta shingles clad the upper portion of the exterior representing the upswept wings of a dove. The shingles never touch the ground, hovering above masonry, symbolic of earth, with colors of red and orange representing elements of fire from the Holy Spirit. The metaphor is carried to the interior of the worship space, with a white ribbon wrapping around the perimeter.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Architectural Imageworks
© Architectural Imageworks

The ribbon bends and folds to respond to acoustic reverberations while admitting mysterious daylight into the space – it only touches the floor at the cross. The central gathering area provides spaces for building personal relationships while framing views of the nearby neighborhoods. This framing of views reminds the church of their ultimate mission to serve their community. The simplicity of the building’s form strengthens it’s presence on the rolling natural landscape, identifying the building as a place of spiritual connection.

Save this picture!
© Architectural Imageworks
© Architectural Imageworks

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Springfield, Missouri, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Dake Wells Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChurchesUnited States
Cite: "Liberty United Methodist Church / Dake Wells Architecture" 17 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964716/liberty-united-methodist-church-dake-wells-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream