We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interpretation Center
  4. France
  5. Verdun Citadel / INCA Architectes

Verdun Citadel / INCA Architectes

Save this project
Verdun Citadel / INCA Architectes

© Nicolas Castets© Nicolas Castets© Nicolas Castets© Nicolas Castets+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Interpretation Center
Verdun District, France
  • Architects: INCA Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nicolas Castets
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alucobond, Glass Partners Solutions, ROCLAND
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nicolas Castets
© Nicolas Castets

Text description provided by the architects. The Verdun Citadel launches a new multi-experience path, a world premiere with wide use of glasses with augmented reality for the valorization of this heritage. In the setting of the commemoration of the centenary of the Verdun battle, the conurbation of Verdun (CAGV) highlights its remarkable military heritage by turning the citadel into a flagship where new technologies of mediation and historical heritage meet.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Castets
© Nicolas Castets
Save this picture!
© Nicolas Castets
© Nicolas Castets

A new experience and innovation visit in immersion is built in the existing underground galleries of the Citadel; a path of 35 minutes in baskets will lead the public, using augmented reality glasses into a scenario filled with emotions.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Castets
© Nicolas Castets
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Plan - Roof
Plan - Roof
Save this picture!
© Nicolas Castets
© Nicolas Castets

The architectural project, supported by the Inca agency, prepares the visitors for a unique visit they are about to live. The building is designed in a very simple, smooth, and obvious manner. It is entirely dedicated to supporting the public’s experience.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Castets
© Nicolas Castets

As soon as the visitor arrives, his/her attention is captured by a big wall painting illustrating the progression of soldiers from the front to behind the lines going through the Citadel. It is the Arch of convergences that extends all along with the site. As an emblem of the project, the Arch of convergences is the new, more visible, and attractive image of the Citadel.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Castets
© Nicolas Castets

The reception centre in the background naturally stands against the ramparts of the Citadel.  The building stretches between the two bastions to link the two entrances to the galleries.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Castets
© Nicolas Castets

Extended between these two buttresses, the building assures its horizontality as if to better underline the verticality of the ramparts. A bright fault, protected by a glass roof, creates a link between the existing fortification and the new building.

Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01

The brightness and lightness of the architecture, symbols of life, and freedom create a transition with the gallery's darkness.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Castets
© Nicolas Castets

The whole architectural approach proceeds by sequences, thresholds, and passages that will accompany the public in its progression from light to darkness, from memory to a sensitive experiment, from our contemporary reality to the one of the past century.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Castets
© Nicolas Castets

The building is designed to connect both entrances with the reception centre in its middle. The reception bank and the shop are in front of us. On the left, slightly further back, the cafeteria is along the glassed facade with its terrace. You can guess on the right the start towards the prologue, the pre-show, and the visit of the galleries. The visitor’s path is continuous, without any breach.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Castets
© Nicolas Castets

The simple and natural logic of “walking forward” rules the visit. The whole building is single-story, accessible to everyone.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Castets
© Nicolas Castets
Save this picture!
Section 04
Section 04
Save this picture!
© Nicolas Castets
© Nicolas Castets

The scenography of the path starts in the reception area by an introductive space which shows the situation of Verdun in 1916. Then, the visitor takes the baskets pour move along the galleries with the equipment of augmented reality glasses together with an in situ show playing with light, sound, and video mapping. The experience ends in the reception building with multimedia programmes and pedagogical documentaries which allow deepening your knowledge of the Citadel.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Castets
© Nicolas Castets

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Verdun, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
INCA Architectes
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningInterpretation CenterFrance
Cite: "Verdun Citadel / INCA Architectes" 08 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964708/verdun-citadel-inca-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream