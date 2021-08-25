Using Wood Outdoors Without Worrying About Fire Hazards

Save this picture! Rixos Hotel Eskişehir / GAD Architecture. Image © Altkat Architectural Photography

Wood is an extremely versatile material. It allows for the construction of robust and strong structures, while it can also be used as the raw material for delicate objects such as musical instruments. Understanding all its particularities, properties, and behavior is a journey of knowledge that could take a lifetime. Basically, wood is made up of cellulose, hemicellulose, lignin, and mineral elements, and each species has its own unique characteristics. The history of Stradivarius violins, for example, is interesting to mention: they are still worth fortunes and experts argue that luthiers have never been able to replicate their timbre on newer instruments. Researchers point out that the differentiated sound is due to the wood in the body and arm, which went through a submersion process with a mineral solution that increased the decomposition of hemicellulose. The treatment made the wood absorb less moisture, making the sound brighter and more pleasant.

This shows how complex it is to work with a living material like wood. It can swell or shrink depending on weather conditions, how the tree grew or was cut down, etc. And, varying between wet and dry states, it can end up rotting. Such factors must be understood when we work with a natural material, but it can also be a nuisance when we look for the aesthetic appearance of wood while lacking technical precision and maintenance capabilities.

Save this picture! Rixos Hotel Eskişehir / GAD Architecture. Image © Altkat Architectural Photography

Technowood has developed a technology that can achieve the aesthetics of wood while maintaining the durability and structural stability of metal structures. This is achieved by combining specially treated natural wood veneers with Aluminum and GRP (GlassFibre Reinforced Plastics) to form a robust and stable structural substrate. These are also applied on exteriors such as aluminum profiles, achieving a product with extreme longevity and resistance, the refinement of natural wood, and minimal maintenance. In addition, the products have an ASTM E84 Class A and EN 13501 Class A2 s1 d0 rating, responding adequately to fire.

This material structure allows the pieces to be used safely in both the sun and rain without the shape, texture, or dimensions being affected. In some cases, this can be extremely important—for example, in a mobile sunshade, where it is essential that the elements keep their geometry so that movement occurs without problems. Or even in a sliding panel on a façade, where warped wood can make the piece unviable. Of course, the aesthetic part should not be overlooked. Searching for a wooden aesthetic in a new construction without having to worry about frequent revarnishing and sanding is something that can appeal to many homeowners.

Save this picture! Villa C / Yachar Bouhaya Architecte. Image © Alessio Mei

In the GAD Architecture project for the Eskisehir Hotel and Spa, profiles surround the entire circular volume of the building, covering the walls and acting as a guardrail for the hotel's balconies. In a façade like this, highly exposed to time and weather and with the profiles placed parallel to one another, choosing Technowood profiles was an effective choice—maintaining the stability of the vertical elements without the danger of warping or discoloration. At the same time, as they are natural veneers, small variations in tones and textures provide the warmth of natural wood. Similarly, at KSR House by Yapi Studyo Architects, Technowood's wooden profiles cover a large part of the façade and extend to the pergola. Notably, in each of these projects, the tone of the chosen wood varies, bringing a distinct aesthetic to each of them.

Save this picture! Eskisehir Hotel and Spa / GAD Architecture. Image © Altkat Architectural Photography

Save this picture! KSR House / Yapi Studyo Architects. Image © Dogan imamoglu

Access the Technowood company catalog to learn more about the possibilities and benefits of this technology, which merges the aesthetics, touch, and texture of wood, with the stability and reliability of a material like aluminum.