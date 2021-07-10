A New Smart Future Showroom / pc-|< Paolo Cesaretti arch

+ 18

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Divided into three areas - Retail, Commercial, Customization - the 860 sqm. stand of Jomoo Group at Shanghai KBC 2021 impresses a feeling of renovated energy, a symbol of rebirth after the Covid time. This long period marked for all of us a new sense of community, a better connection with local cultural awareness, and an increasing belief in technology as the way to make human life better. This feeling is delivered by the stand design and the connected key visual concept: dreaming the future with a smile.

According to Jomoo’s role of innovator in the Asian kitchen and bathroom market, we imagined a human-centric lively environment, filled with warm colors and rounded shapes, complemented by the wide use of light wood. Traditional Chinese elements and urban tech suggestions mix to create a distinctive new original image.

A fluid circulation unfolds along many outstanding highlights designed as real experiences involving the visitors. Among them, a new collection by F.A. Porsche Design, the hyper-smart reactive Sensa bathroom, and the Hy-Circular Toilet developed with the support of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation aiming to provide sustainable water recycling in developing world regions.

Stand and Visual Communication design have been key factors in creating a consistent story-telling about a company that in few years developed in an international group gathering Chinese and European Brands such as German hi-end kitchen manufacturer Poggenpohl and THG, a renowned French producer of bathroom fittings in the Luxury segment. During KBC 2021 different sub-brands have been presented under the main shared umbrella of Jomoo Group - each of them in a very personal way - using distinguished design solutions to mark their identity. It resulted in a highly attractive space, with constant solid traffic of visitors engaged in many product experiences and at ease in a stylish but at the same time cozy and tech-friendly atmosphere.