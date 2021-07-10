We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Italy
  Messico&Nuvole Flat / Davide Beretta Studio

Messico&Nuvole Flat / Davide Beretta Studio

Messico&Nuvole Flat / Davide Beretta Studio

© Daniel Pavesi

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Milan, Italy
© Daniel Pavesi
© Daniel Pavesi
© Daniel Pavesi
© Daniel Pavesi

Text description provided by the architects. Bright colors, arches, custom-made furnishings with interspersed vintage pieces, wood, greenery (a lot), and a small Mexican-inspired corner with an original handmade hammock from the South American country. These are the ingredients of the interior design project, which was born in the large basement of a 1970s building in the center of Milan.

© Daniel Pavesi
© Daniel Pavesi
Plan
Plan
© Daniel Pavesi
© Daniel Pavesi

The project stems from the need to renovate a space with great potential, but outdated and not aligned with the young owner's objectives. From the beginning, the idea was to create an extremely versatile space, designed to operate both as a single unit as well as two distinct and independent units.

© Daniel Pavesi
© Daniel Pavesi

Thanks to two separate entrances and the original shape of the space, which was already partially predisposed to this transformation, the idea was easily realized. A second bathroom completely covered with medium yellow 10x10cm tiles by Senio was added.

© Daniel Pavesi
© Daniel Pavesi
© Daniel Pavesi
© Daniel Pavesi

Thanks to the skilled craftsmen who patiently indulged me by building custom furniture, it became possible to conceal a small kitchen, beds, and wardrobes into unthinkable spaces. Thus was born a dynamic space, full of energy, which also reflects the owner's personality.

© Daniel Pavesi
© Daniel Pavesi

Project gallery

Project location

Milan, Italy

About this office
Davide Beretta Studio
#Tags

