World
Ring House / Delution

© Fernando Gomulya© Fernando Gomulya© Fernando Gomulya© Fernando Gomulya+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Serpong Sub-District, Indonesia
  • Design Team:Muhammad Egha, Hezby Ryandi, Fahmy Desrizal, Indira Pramundita S, Naufal Ryandi
  • Engineer:Muhammad Egha, Nando Rimaldi, Farhan Afifi, Macfud, Dydy Krisnanto
  • Architects:Delution Architect, Delution Architect
  • City:Serpong Sub-District
  • Country:Indonesia
© Fernando Gomulya
Text description provided by the architects. Ring House is a house with a concept that started from the client's desire to accommodate the hobby of playing basketball for father and son. Located in middle-class housing cluster in the Serpong sub-district of the Indonesian Capital, which measuring just 8x16 square meters. On this small land, client can still have a basketball area. The architect then expanded this become the main concept design, where the basketball area becomes the point of interest and communal area.

© Fernando Gomulya
Diagram 01
"This basket concept is not just applied within space layout, but also to the mass building, the basketball area is also connected by the void, which looks like basketball hoop."

© Fernando Gomulya
Diagram 02
© Fernando Gomulya
With limited project land, architect must be compromised with the functional matters. Multifunctional spaces design as needed which is a great way to make the small go further. One of the easiest way to create multifunctional room is to put together basketball area with gathering room, family room with guest bedroom area, and also kitchen with washing-drying area as well as walk in closet and bathroom on the 2nd floor to accommodated the needs of the main bedroom and child’s bedroom.

© Fernando Gomulya
