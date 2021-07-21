We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  House Between Canopies / unparelld'arquitectes

House Between Canopies / unparelld’arquitectes

House Between Canopies / unparelld’arquitectes

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Vilablareix, Spain
  • Architects In Charge:Eduard Callís, Guillem Moliner
  • Design Team:Xevi Rodeja, Clàudia Calvet, Thommy Parra, Sara Palmada, Sergi Jiménez
  • Structural Engineeing:Jordi Comino
  • Rigger:Jesús Bassols
  • Structural Engineer:Blázquez Guanter
  • City:Vilablareix
  • Country:Spain
Text description provided by the architects. A two-storey house fit between two canopies. This is the answer to the common conflict between a desire – to enjoy the spatial attributes of a detached house – and planning – small plots with the minimal 3m separation to the property line. The possibility of installing lightweight features in the non-buildable area is the loophole in the ordinance that will be the engine driving this project.

Plans
Plans
The geometry of the floor plan frees up two outside rooms, each of about 40m², which incorporate the mandatory separation. A room midway between the street, the front door, and the kitchen functions as a foyer, parking space, or large room for casual celebrations. The other is an intermediate room and the perfect space for extending activities in the living room to a covered outside.

Sections
Sections
These spaces are shaped by a metal structure with retractable awnings, which improve how the building behaves to weather conditions. With this lightweight architecture, the house is compact, with load-bearing walls. A single perfectible window format is repeated, except for the sliding doors that maximize the openness of the ground floor.

The staircase, laid out diagonally in the middle, divides the home into two C-shaped palindromic bodies. Each part holds a canopy with a chamfered façade. Most of the windows are open here, providing a diagonal view that adds visual depth and privacy from the neighbours. The geometry and layout of the openings allow for different types of light in a single room, as well as viewing the house itself through the windows.

unparelld’arquitectes
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "House Between Canopies / unparelld'arquitectes" [Casa entre palios / unparelld'arquitectes] 21 Jul 2021.

