Miralles Tagliabue EMBT Presents The Design Process of ‘Plateau Central’ Masterplan at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale

Benedetta Tagliabue - Miralles Tagliabue EMBT participates in the 17th International Venice Architecture Biennale with an installation detailing the design thinking behind Plateau Central Masterplan at Clichy-Montfermeil, Paris. Entitled Living within a Market - Outside space is also Home, the exhibition showcases a series of models, drawings, prototypes and collages which illustrate the principles of community building and social integration that underline the project. The installation also brings to Venice a display structure designed by Enric Miralles in 1996, reproduced for the first time this year for the Miralles series of exhibitions in Barcelona.

Miralles Tagliabue EMBT’s contribution to this edition of the Venice Biennale continues the Weaving Architecture installation displayed in 2018, presenting the progressing of the ‘Plateau Central’ masterplan, which the studio has been developing since 2014. Now bringing into focus the ‘Centr’Halle’ Collective Housing and Market at Clichy-Montfermeil, the installation highlights the qualities of the project and the local atmosphere that expands the domestic space, building a connection with the public realm.

The reality of these times has helped us arrive to a more global approach of the dwellings in the future […] The growing population and the changing economic situation brings us to a scenario of the house unit getting smaller and smaller, while the existing pandemic is making us reflect on how important it is to have an outdoor space where you can expand the limits of each home and enjoy open-air. Spaces are linked to collective housing and allow conviviality and the feeling of being part of a community. -Benedetta Tagliabue

Centr’Halle’s primary focus is on creating a sense of community and fostering social integration by making the outside space feel part of the private dwelling. The project includes urban agriculture on roofs, common terraces and a food market that double as a community space. The canopies, the colours and activities fostered by the outdoor areas are meant to create a feeling of belonging in a neighbourhood with a mainly immigrant population.

Save this picture! Centr-Halle Housing and Market, 2017. Image Courtesy of Benedetta Tagliabue - Miralles Tagliabue EMBT

Benedetta Tagliabue - Miralles Tagliabue EMBT is also part of the “Future Assembly” collective exhibition by Studio Other Spaces, with the installation of Montserrat and the Lalita chair. This curatorial project on display in the Central Pavilion at Giardini pays tribute to Enric Miralles and the inspiration he drew from the Montserrat mountain.

Save this picture! Centr-Halle Housing and Market, 2017.. Image Courtesy of Benedetta Tagliabue - Miralles Tagliabue EMBT

Project directors: Nazaret Busto Rodríguez, Elena Nedelcu

Nazaret Busto Rodríguez, Elena Nedelcu Design team: Julia de Ory Mallavia, Iago Pérez, Beatriz Mínguez de Molina, Victoria Garriga, Marzia Faranda, Daniel Hernán García, Youssef Shabo, Nil Corominas, Jaime Ruiz Pérez, Dimitris Stefanakis, Yi Shen, Giorgio Serna, Agnese Blanca

Julia de Ory Mallavia, Iago Pérez, Beatriz Mínguez de Molina, Victoria Garriga, Marzia Faranda, Daniel Hernán García, Youssef Shabo, Nil Corominas, Jaime Ruiz Pérez, Dimitris Stefanakis, Yi Shen, Giorgio Serna, Agnese Blanca Communications: Arturo Mc Clean, Ana Gallego

Arturo Mc Clean, Ana Gallego Models: Gabriele Rotelli, Darragh Casey

