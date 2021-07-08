We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Alfornelos Apartament / Miguel Marcelino

Alfornelos Apartament / Miguel Marcelino

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors, Decoration & Ornament
Amadora, Portugal
  Architects: Miguel Marcelino
  Area: 85
  Year: 2020
  Photographs: Lourenço T. Abreu
  Lead Architect: Miguel Marcelino
Text description provided by the architects. In one of the many suburbs outside Lisbon that germinated abundantly in the last decades of the last century, a typical narrow and long two-bedroom apartment. Our clients, a young couple with a toddler girl and a newborn baby boy, were looking for a home that could embrace the growth of the family.

Planta Baixa
Planta Baixa
The aim was to make the interactions of daily life richer through a fluid and intercommunicating social zone between kitchen, living room, and access to the bedrooms. In the innermost area, a compartment was added that intends to function as a complement to the children's only room: as a dressing room, play space, shoe rack, or toilet, thanks to the hidden washbasin in the closet.

To the bare concrete of the structure that was left visible, it was added the presence of wood, stone, and steel that benefit from the natural light that now comes in more generously.

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Amadora, Portugal

