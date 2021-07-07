Lake House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

© Leonardo Finotti© Leonardo Finotti© Leonardo Finotti© Leonardo Finotti+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Fazenda Boa Vista, Brazil
  • Architects: Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  607
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Leonardo Finotti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alwitra, Inovar, Neobambu, Rewood, Santa Clara
  • Collaborators:Amana Roveri
  • Illustrators:Herbert Anthony
  • City:Fazenda Boa Vista
  • Country:Brazil
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. In the architecture of single-family homes, the big challenge revolves around making the home suitable for a family. At the Lake House this task is multiplied by three.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Three friends contacted the office with the task of building a country house that would serve families in different or congruent times of use.

The land has 2760.36m² with a slope of 4m towards a lake, which led the project to be thought in an elevated way and aligned with the highest levels of the site. This way, the main volume is supported by a stone basis, which supports the mixed structure that forms the single floor of the residence.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The use of a metallic structure in the social area of ​​the house allowed the design of a free span that crosses the entire mass, where the butterfly-type MLC roof rests, which, together with the floor-to-ceiling frames, wash the social area with natural light and ventilation.

Front Elevation 2
Front Elevation 2

The intimate area, consisting of 8 bedrooms, encloses the social area to the center of the land and is marked by the use of wooden frames that close completely to ensure privacy, and when open provide a view of beautiful gardens that promote biophilia beyond the view of the lake.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

About this office
Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura
Office

Cite: "Lake House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura" [Casa do Lago / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura] 07 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964555/lake-house-felipe-caboclo-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

