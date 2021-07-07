We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Trahan Architects Breaks Ground on New Chapel for Loyola University in New Orleans

Trahan Architects Breaks Ground on New Chapel for Loyola University in New Orleans

Trahan Architects Breaks Ground on New Chapel for Loyola University in New Orleans

Trahan Architects broke ground on the new Chapel of St. Ignatius and Gayle and Tom Benson Jesuit Center at the Loyola University in New Orleans. The new spiritual site and the community gathering space draw on elements of the Jesuit tradition, central to the University's heritage. Through the circular design, the light-filled interior space and the predominance of natural materials, Trahan Architects creates a space of universal spirituality at the heart of the campus.

© Trahan Architects© Trahan Architects© Trahan Architects© Trahan Architects+ 8

© Trahan Architects
© Trahan Architects

Located in a century-old campus, the project inserts a contemporary structure within historic brick-clad Gothic buildings; therefore, the design aims to express a certain monumentality. The main building material, concrete, is left apparent and will be cast in place using formwork made of different essence of wood, creating a vibrant texture. The design team experimented with different casting solutions to obtain a varied concrete surface.

© Trahan Architects
© Trahan Architects

The light-grey textured surface transitions into a softer natural clay plaster at the interior. Within the chapel, reinforcing the connection with the campus, is a glass opening framing the view towards an oak tree. The interior is organized as a series of interconnected circles circumscribed by a larger cylinder. While the chapel will be a Catholic liturgical venue, the Benson Jesuit Center is set to be a community space for people of all faiths. 

Related Article

Trahan Transforms Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre with Advanced Fabrication

The chapel is Trahan Architects' second notable religious building, after the 2004 design of the Holy Rosary Complex, a parish in South Louisiana, which features similar inquiries into cast-in-place concrete and the use of natural light.

© Trahan Architects
© Trahan Architects

Image gallery

About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Trahan Architects Breaks Ground on New Chapel for Loyola University in New Orleans" 07 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964544/trahan-architects-breaks-ground-on-new-chapel-for-loyola-university-in-new-orleans> ISSN 0719-8884

