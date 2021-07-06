Tico RV Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. In an urban plot with 200m², the project strategy made possible the implementation of 12 1-bedroom apartments, all with 2 facades and two of them with a generous garden. The program also has a store on the ground floor, bathroom and communal laundry. On the roof there is a solarium and an area for parties and meetings.

For this, we proposed the building in two volumes, with half a level of difference between the floors. This strategy provided a comfortable and dynamic vertical circulation.

The client, aware and in consonance with our principles, sought in architecture the support for a good project, comfortable and viable apartments for the market, a building with its own language and to make the city a friendlier and healthier place.