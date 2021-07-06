We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  Tico RV Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Tico RV Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Tico RV Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
São Paulo, Brazil
  Architects: Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
  Area:  565
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Pedro Kok
    Manufacturers: Atelier Leopardi, Jotta esquadrias
© Pedro Kok
Text description provided by the architects. In an urban plot with 200m², the project strategy made possible the implementation of 12 1-bedroom apartments, all with 2 facades and two of them with a generous garden. The program also has a store on the ground floor, bathroom and communal laundry. On the roof there is a solarium and an area for parties and meetings.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
For this, we proposed the building in two volumes, with half a level of difference between the floors. This strategy provided a comfortable and dynamic vertical circulation.

© Pedro Kok
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Pedro Kok
Section A
Section A
© Pedro Kok
The client, aware and in consonance with our principles, sought in architecture the support for a good project, comfortable and viable apartments for the market, a building with its own language and to make the city a friendlier and healthier place.

© Pedro Kok
Project gallery

Project location

Address:São Paulo, SP, Brazil

Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBrazil
"Tico RV Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados" 06 Jul 2021. ArchDaily.

