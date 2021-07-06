We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

House of Nature / ReVærk

House of Nature / ReVærk

© Anders Rajendiram© Anders Rajendiram© Anders Rajendiram© Anders Rajendiram+ 22

High School
Silkeborg, Denmark
  • Architects: ReVærk
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Anders Rajendiram
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Troldtekt, Dinesen, Aarhus Parket, CBI Denmark (Agepan), Horn Group, Madsen Vinduer, Starup Wood, Woodfiber
  • Construction Design:Mathias Ørum Nørgård
  • Project Manager:Simeon Østerlund Bamford
  • Engineering:Constructa
  • Main Contractor:Fr.Madsen
  • City:Silkeborg
  • Country:Denmark
© Anders Rajendiram
© Anders Rajendiram

Text description provided by the architects. As the first in Denmark, Silkeborg Folk High school offered “Nature and Outdoor life” as the main teaching subject and as the popularity of the subject continuously increased the school wanted to improve their teaching facilities. Therefore, the brief for the new educational building was to create a space that exudes nature and creates a close connection to the surrounding forest. Furthermore, a main priority for the school was to set new standards for sustainable building practice.

© Anders Rajendiram
© Anders Rajendiram
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Anders Rajendiram
© Anders Rajendiram

In order to accommodate the client’s brief the design approach was to create a building as purely based on wood as possible - given the building requirements. To do so, the inspiration comes from historic building techniques. The construction is inspired by an old danish ‘bullade’ timber frame construction dating back to the Viking Age and the ventilation/heating is based on a 250-year-old Russian ‘Fortochka’ window concept using natural integrated ventilation through thermal buoyancy. Additionally, the building is insulated with wood fiber made from wood residuals and placed on a screw pile foundation eliminating the need for concrete.

© Anders Rajendiram
© Anders Rajendiram
© Anders Rajendiram
© Anders Rajendiram

To make the building as closely connected to its function and surroundings as possible, the use of natural materials and rustic building component solutions has been an obvious choice. The house that is built with visible constructions rests on a screw pile foundation. This allows the building to extend in between the trees of the forest and thus provides each room of the house a special connection to the varied, open, and dense spaces of the forest.

© Anders Rajendiram
© Anders Rajendiram

Sourcing logs of oak and douglas fir at sufficient quality, cut and size, interior douglas fir cladding of the right dimension, exterior acacia shingles for the building, etc. required a great insight into manufactures and high-level material control to ensure a long lifetime of the building itself and visually pleasant aging. This made the building suffer a delayed building period but ensured an equally high level of materials throughout the project.

© Anders Rajendiram
© Anders Rajendiram
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Anders Rajendiram
© Anders Rajendiram

The low quality of the building site itself demanded a special way of building the foundation. An unusually high level of groundwater and a massive layer of organic soil made standard solutions of concrete inefficient and expensive. Instead, the screw pile foundation resulted in both environmental and economically sustainable solutions.

© Anders Rajendiram
© Anders Rajendiram
© Anders Rajendiram
© Anders Rajendiram

Creating learning environments is an invitation as well as an obligation to improve specific conditions in order to connect subjects to their essence. With the Forest workshop, ReVærk aimed to do so and thus give the client a project that did not only provide the obvious needs but also added a statement and an atmosphere to affect and inspire. Adding to that the building displays a strong connection to historic roots and shows how this can be an inspirational toolbox not only to unlock a beautiful piece of architecture but also to provide genuinely relevant potentials in creating a contemporary, truly sustainable building.

Project location

Address:Silkeborg, Denmark

Cite: "House of Nature / ReVærk" 06 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964541/house-of-nature-revaerk> ISSN 0719-8884

