We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. China
  5. In-Hutong Renewal of Chuziying Hutong 3 / CU Office

In-Hutong Renewal of Chuziying Hutong 3 / CU Office

Save this project
In-Hutong Renewal of Chuziying Hutong 3 / CU Office

© Yifan Sun© Weiqi Jin© Yifan Sun© Weiqi Jin+ 42

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Museums & Exhibit, Renovation
Beijing, China
  • Architects: CU Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  165
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Weiqi Jin, Yifan Sun, Fei Che
  • Lead Architects: Fei Che, Xuefeng Zhang
  • Design Team:Jinping Liang, Gaojie Mu, Nana Wu
  • Mechanical Engineer:Jinlong Huo, Yuanfang Shi
  • Structure Engineering Consultant:Qibin Li
  • The Client:Beijing Tianqiao hengrong investment Co., Ltd.
  • City:Beijing
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. The renewal strategy of In-Hutong was inspired by the spontaneous renovation strategy of the residents living in the local hutongs. On the right side of the project, courtyard was originally a small hutong (alley), at the entrance of which the residents added a gate transforming the hutong into a shared courtyard - Hutong courtyard. The bungalows in the northern part of Tianqiao area did not have a strictly regulated Beijing Siheyuan architectural system in history.

Save this picture!
© Yifan Sun
© Yifan Sun
Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Therefore, the local residents breaking through the typical hutong-siheyuan morphological restrictions and renovating their residences in flexible and diverse ways should be respected. Differently, since the goal of this project is not to increase the density of buildings and populations, the idea is to adopt the opposite strategy and to transform the originally shared courtyard in parallel with the entrance of the Hutong courtyard into an In-Hutong (inner alley) so that the originally enclosed courtyard space is reorganized by the In-Hutong extended from the outside hutong.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

The circulation of the In-Hutong and the central axis of the original courtyard are equally respected, thus the interface wall between the courtyard and the In-Hutong has a dual character. As a result, these walls have been designed differently on the two sides facing the courtyard and the In-Hutong, to correspond to the stable-and-quiet courtyard and the flowing-and-vivid In-Hutong.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
plan
plan
Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Close to the south-central axis of Beijing, the project is located in the core area of the old Beijing folk culture with a rich history. Although the buildings as dilapidated buildings were demolished and reconstructed, the main spatial texture and parts of the old walls that did not need to be insulated are retained after being repaired and reinforced. These protected old walls are the respect for history and make the history of Tianqiao a visible history.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

As a demonstration renewal project of the bungalow district in the northern part of Tianqiao, Beijing, the reconstruction budget of this project is very limited, which thus makes this demonstration project more realistic. Therefore, it is designed not to use complex structures and expensive materials but four most common materials: wood, gray brick, steel, and glass.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Beijing’s traditional wooden structure is adopted for the main body of the building, while steel structure and glass are used for the parts that provide new functions: such as glass windows, invisible air-conditioning vents, etc. The gray bricks are constructed in two different construction methods, traditional and modern, depending on their specific location, converging and translating the new and the old.  

Save this picture!
© Yifan Sun
© Yifan Sun

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chuziying Hutong 36, Tianqiao, Beijng, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CU Office
Office

Products

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "In-Hutong Renewal of Chuziying Hutong 3 / CU Office" 08 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964539/in-hutong-renewal-of-chuziying-hutong-3-cu-office> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Weiqi Jin

内胡同，储子营胡同36号院更新改造 / 超城建筑设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream