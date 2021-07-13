3 Months To Go: Expo 2020 Dubai "Connects Minds and Creates the Future"

Save this picture! France Pavilion. Image Courtesy of Expo Dubai 2020

With 3 months to go until the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai, on October 1st, the organizing committee has released updated images highlighting ready and completed pavilions. With officially 191 participating nations, the expo is seeking to “explore the power of connections in shaping our world”. Showcasing architecture, culture, and inspiring innovations, the world expo has been, for the past 170 years, the leading platform to introduce great inventions and architectural revolutions, most of which shaped the world we live in today.

Under the theme of “connecting minds and creating the future”, Expo 2020 Dubai will run from 1 October 2021 until 31 March 2022, after being delayed for one year due to the worldwide coronavirus situation. Located south of Dubai, the world expo’s master plan designed by HOK is centered on Al Wasl Plaza, by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill, the world’s largest unsupported dome at the intersection of the expo's three thematic districts and their corresponding pavilions: the Sustainability Pavilion “Terra” by Grimshaw, the Mobility Pavilion “Alif” by Foster + Partners, and the Opportunity Pavilion “Mission Impossible” by AGi Architects. The Thematic Districts, which will house over 87 new permanent buildings and host the work of more than 136 participating countries have been created by Hopkins Architects.

Save this picture! Al Wasl Plaza. Image Courtesy of Expo Dubai 2020

Save this picture! Drone shot Expo 2020. Image Courtesy of Expo Dubai 2020

Save this picture! Alif Mobility Pavilion. Image Courtesy of Expo Dubai 2020

Taking place for the first time in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, Expo 2020 Dubai will include, other than the main architectural attractions, country pavilions divided onto the Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity districts; special pavilions such as the Women’s Pavilion by e.construct; partner pavilions and organization pavilions like the African Union Pavilion.

The latest revealed images showcase at the mobility district, the completed Australia Pavilion by bureau^proberts, the France Pavilion structure by Atelier Pérez Prado + Celnikier & Grabli with its reflective ceiling, the Ireland Pavilion with its rhythmic façade by Ciarán O'Connor, and Russia’s cylindrical pavilion designed by Tchoban SPEECH. Moreover, at the opportunity district, the Switzerland pavilion was imagined by OOS, the UK pavilion by Es Devlin, and the USA pavilion by Woods Bagot.

Save this picture! Ireland Pavilion. Image Courtesy of Expo Dubai 2020

Save this picture! Australia Pavilion. Image Courtesy of Expo Dubai 2020

Save this picture! Switzerland Pavilion. Image Courtesy of Expo Dubai 2020

Save this picture! USA Pavilion. Image Courtesy of Expo Dubai 2020

