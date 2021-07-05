HHF Architects Reclaim the Playground at the 2021 Venice Biennale

Basel-based HHF Architects have been invited to exhibit at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia as part of the "How Will We Play Together?" exhibition. Titled "The Playful Eight", the 8-piece installation extends the biennale's brief to adults, and gives visitors "unsolicited elements that offer the possibility to escape control and productivity in order to play together".

+ 8

The architects reflected on how the post-pandemic life increased the "possibilities of togetherness", which was reflected in The Playful Eight. The project was a work-in-progress of both children and adults who attended building workshops. The final weekend before the Architecture Biennale, 10 adults and children got together in Basel to build the first two elements installed in Venice for its inauguration.

Throughout June and July, visitors will see the remaining elements of The Playful Eight be realized through similar workshops in different locations, and all eight elements will finally be united in Venice. Arches, bows, circles, and levelled designs are also unique features of the 8 elements, each referring to one of the architecture office's earlier projects and their central spatial qualities.

Related Article SOM Presents Vision of Lunar Settlements at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale

Children’s playgrounds are one of the most joyful subjects in the history of architecture. Unfortunately, such fun-filled projects have been increasingly taken out of the hands of architects. Thus it is no coincidence that playgrounds have come to resemble our society: homogeneous replications promoting ideas of perimeter control against whatever we fear. -- HHF Architects

The installation was built with chestnut wood for its longevity and high density guarantee. In November, The Playful Eight will be donated to a camp in central Croatia for families that were left homeless in the devastating 2020 earthquakes.

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Venice Architecture Biennale 2021, and watch our official playlist on Youtube featuring exclusive interviews with architects and curators of the Biennale.