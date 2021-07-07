IDOM Designs Senegal's Future Technological Park

As Africa's cities grow, architects and urban planners in charge of development must face the challenges brought on by a lack of infrastructure.
In this context of rapid growth and development, the Plan Senegal Emergente, or the Emerging Senegal Plan, (PSE / Plan Sénégal Emergent) was launched by the Senegalese Ministry of Communications in an effort to grow the country's information and communication technology sector.
To achieve this goal, the government has implemented the Digital City project in order to construct a urban center in which digital services will drive economic growth. This new technology hub, located 35km outside of Dakar and close to the new Blaise Diagne International Airport (AIDB), aims to center Senegal's emerging digital economy in the country's new administrative and business center, the city of Diamniadio.
With a total investment of 70 million euros, 61 million of which were provided by the African Development Bank and 9 million by Senegalese government, the project centers on the creation of a digital platform within a 25 hectare area in the urban hub of Diamniadio, with both public and private ICT offices, including those of international companies. The first phase of the project includes the design and construction of 33,000 m2 of offices, educational and research centers, and a Tier III data center.
IDOM is the firm in charge of the Master Plan for the digital park, including the architectural and engineering aspects of the construction process.
The project is currently under construction and it's predicted that the first phase will be completed in December of 2022.
Technical Details:
Project: 25 hectare Technological Park for the "Digital Economy" in Dakar- Diamniadio
Client: Ministry of Telecommunications (SENEGAL) \ Unité de Gestión du PTN
Director de Proyecto: Federico Pardos
Lead Architects: Javi Pérez / Federico Pardos
Collaborating Architects: Alejandro López, Alberto Rodríguez Indave
Project Management: Federico Pardos
Budget: Javier Ruiz / Joseba Andoni
Structures: Miguel Angel Valverde / Leire Echeverria
Principal Installations: Jon Zubiaurre, Lucas Legay
Incendios: Alexis Agustí
Sustainability: Blas Beristain
Climatization: Jon Zubiaurre
Lighting: Miguel García
Water: Lucas Legay
Electricity: Miguel García
Telecommunications: Alejandro Mariñelarena, Fernando Tomás, Diana López, Ricardo Navarro.
Graphic Design: lfonso Alvarez / Roberto Fernández
Technicians/ CAD: Iñaki Zabala
Administration: Sonia López
Construction Director: Federico Pardos / Lucas Legay
Work Execution Director: Federico Pardos, Lucas Legay, Fally Diop, Djibril Kane
Photography: Federico Pardos
Builders: AXIOME / PROMOTRADE / CCECC