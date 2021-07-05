We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Green Pavilion / Tom Munz Architekt

Green Pavilion / Tom Munz Architekt

Pavilion
St. Gallen, Switzerland
© Ladina Bischof
The Orangerie as model. The "Green Pavilion" replaces the previous lecture room and the three glasshouses next to the tropical building. The recessed building forms a generous forecourt to the lane, where the pot plant collection is presented during the warm season. About 240 events take place annually in the "Green Pavilion". The plants – as a reference of the location and thematic anchor point of a contemporary mediation activity – swathe the fully glazed structure in green clothing. 

© Ladina Bischof
Elevation
Elevation
© Ladina Bischof
Sophisticated design. A wooden supporting structure forms the framework of the pavilion. Vine and climbing plants grow upwards along wire ropes around the pavilion. They deck out the building in a green robe and provide privacy and cool shadows when it is warm. Rainwater is retained for a long time on the roof by a specially made natural rubber lining and a thick layer of earth. Consequently, domestic orchids can be watered naturally in an optimal cycle of water and moisture and the excess water supplied to the surrounding flower beds.

© Ladina Bischof
On the inside, a cube formed by wall cupboards divides the open space into the lobby, main room and storeroom zones. Curtains as inner garments vary the permeability of the façade and organise the multifunctional uses as course room, lecture hall, foyer, event location, workroom, and storeroom. The building is of course air-conditioned. The room-high, grid ventilation shutters ensure ideal ventilation and cooling when opened diagonally. When combined with the façade greening, summer heat protection can be guaranteed without active cooling. 

© Ladina Bischof
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Ladina Bischof
© Ladina Bischof
Domestic materials, regional handicraft. The wooden frame of the pavilion is made of regional spruce. The surfaces were soaped, using a traditional Norwegian handicraft procedure to protect them against the elements for as long as possible. The floor is made of a sealed, ground concrete slab. The concrete and wood absorb the sun's warmth, store it and release the energy slowly at night. The ceiling lights were custom made in Gossau, Switzerland. Wherever possible, domestic materials and regional companies were employed. 

© Ladina Bischof
Project location

Address:Botanical Garden, Stephanshornstrasse 4, 9016 St. Gallen, Switzerland

Tom Munz Architekt
Cite: "Green Pavilion / Tom Munz Architekt" 05 Jul 2021. ArchDaily.

