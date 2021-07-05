Elderly Care Skärvet / Kjellander Sjöberg

+ 10

Partner: Ola Kjellander

Architect: Sanna Taune, Andreas Nordström, Charlotte Fredriksson, Saki Azodi, Iselin Marie Johansen, Martin Kraf

Interior And Lighting Design: Ljusrum

Structure Engineers: Strängbetong

City: Växjö

Country: Sweden

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The elderly care is a part of the city block Skärvet, which is the starting point of Bäckaslöv, a new urban district in Växjö being developed along the railway connecting the city centre to the lake Norra Bergundasjön. The L- shaped building is the first phase and the cornerstone of the city block, offering mixed forms of tenure around a spacious, shared courtyard.

Common areas with good light conditions: The layout organisation is based on arranging all common and neutral areas into a central hub with individual departments located in each respective wing. The core of each department is its dining and living room, an open space reaching from façade to façade. Its large windows and tall ceiling heights provide great daylight conditions.

Spaces for social interaction:The common functions comprise an assembly hall, a conservatory, a physiotherapy facility, and a greenhouse on the rooftop with a view over the shared courtyard and the green recreation space.

Lively façades: The design and configuration are strongly linked to the construction process. The variation in the façade is rationally achieved by using more joints than façade elements and by combining four sections of different types of tile patterns. The overall design thus resembles a textile pattern or a crocheted table cloth. Entrances, windows, and roofs are accentuated by copper-coloured metal sheets, adding warmer tones. The building is designed to achieve LEED Platinum certificate and Skanska’s top-level environmental classification.

An inclusive green milieu: Kjellander Sjöberg’s proposal for the entire area defines an urban block around a large, green park space consisting of existing vegetation and forest. By placing the buildings flush with the site’s borders, the size of the park is maximized, making it possible to preserve the values of the green space. The project contains a rich mix of housing forms and facilities: rental units, tenant-ownership units, youth housing, and rowed town-houses as well as a school, elderly housing and commercial units. This diversity creates a sense of community and enables a socially sustainable context for several generations.